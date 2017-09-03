Washington and Montana last played in 1951 - a 58-7 Husky blowout win. The Grizzlies won the first meeting 18-14 in 1920.

First glance: No. 8 Washington Huskies vs. Montana Grizzlies

When/Where: 5 p.m. PT Saturday at Husky Stadium.

TV/Radio: Pac-12 Networks/1000 AM, 97.7 FM.

Record/Last week: Montana (1-0) beat Valparaiso 45-23 at Grizzly Stadium.

Latest line: N/A.

Last meeting: The Huskies clobbered Montana 58-7 in 1951. UW is 16-1-1 all-time vs. the Grizzlies.

Coach: In 2015, Bob Stitt, 53, took over a successful program that made back-to-back appearances in the 2008 and ’09 Football Championship Subdivision title game, made seven playoff appearances since 2007 and hadn’t lost fewer than nine games in the two years before his arrival. However, the Griz, the 2004 Division I-AA national champions, have steadily declined under Stitt. They were 8-5 his first year and dropped to 6-5 and eighth in the 13-team Big Sky. Montana is predicted to finish in the middle of the pack once again.

Star players: Fifth-year senior quarterback Reese Phillips (6-2, 206 pounds), a transfer from Kentucky, was the backup in 2016 and earned the job during the offseason. He had an incredible starting debut for Montana last Saturday while completing 27 of 38 for 381 yards, 4 TDs and 1 INT. … Jerry Louie-McGee (5-9, 168, So.) had nine catches for 159 yards and 2 TDs, including a 63-yarder. Led UM with 73 receptions and 651 receiving yards last season. …Senior defensive end Tucker Schye (6-4, 242, R-Sr.) wears No. 37 – the number given to Montana’s highest-regarded defender. He had six tackles, a sack and recovered a fumble in the opener. … LB James Blake (6-1, 215, R-Sr.) led UM with 12 tackles last Saturday.

By the numbers:

538: Total offense for Montana in last Saturday’s season opener.

6: Montana’s Football Bowl Division opponents in the past 20 years, including a 17-12 defeat to Wyoming in 2014. The Grizzlies lost each game and was outscored 177-61.

2: Senior linebacker Connor Strahm, UM’s leading returning tackler who had 78 last season, is suspended from the first two games of the season for drunk driving in July.