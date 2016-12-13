Tickets going for $175 from the Huskies.

Washington football season-ticket holders got first dibs on Peach Bowl tickets. Now the general public has a chance to gobble up the rest.

Last week, UW sold more than 10,000 of its 13,000 allotment of bowl tickets to season-ticket holders. On Tuesday it opened up the remaining tickets, selling for $175 each, to the Dec. 31 national semifinal between No. 1 Alabama and No. 4 Washington.

“We expect to go through the rest of our allotment by the end of this week,” UW athletic director Jennifer Cohen said Tuesday. “Atlanta’s a great city. It’s also, geographically, a little ways away, but our fans have really stepped up, but Husky fans have stepped up all season long for us.”

Gary Stokan, president and CEO of the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, said the bowl game has been sold out since June, other than the 13,000 tickets allotted to each school.

Washington will be the first Pac-12 school to play in the Peach Bowl, first played in 1968. UW is also the first team west of Texas to play in the Peach Bowl since Arizona State in 1970 (when ASU was a member of the Western Athletic Conference).

This will be the last college game played at the Georgia Dome, Stokan said. The $1.5-billion Mercedes-Benz Stadium, currently under construction next door to the dome, is scheduled to open in time for the start of the Atlanta Falcons’ 2017 season, and the Huskies will play Auburn at the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Classic at the new stadium to open the 2018 season.

Stokan, on campus Tuesday for a formal press conference to invite the Huskies to the Peach Bowl, said he likes UW’s chances at upsetting Alabama.

“I’ve looked at every facet of the game, and I think Washington is if not the most complete team, they’re close to it,” he said. “You look, they’re No. 10 (nationally) in defense, No. 4 in scoring offense; they’ve had two punts run back (for touchdowns), two kickoff run back. I think the key is if the offensive line — which has three all-Pac-12 players — can hold the Alabama pass rush back, get a little run game going and give (Jake) Browning a chance to throw the ball down the field, I think they’ve got a great chance to win.”

NOTES:

— UW coach Chris Petersen reiterated Tuesday that the injured linebackers Azeem Victor (leg) and Joe Mathis (foot) will not be available for the Peach Bowl.

— UW players have most of this week off to wrap up final exams for fall-term classes. The team practices again on Saturday and will have four more practices early next week before players are given a few days off for the holidays. The team is then scheduled to meet in Atlanta on Christmas Day.

— In the buildup to the bowl game, Petersen said “there’s a delicate balance” between giving players time to rest and recover from the regular season and prepare for Alabama. “We, without question, we need to not waste one second of meeting time or one second of practice time,” he said.