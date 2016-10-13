When the rest of the UW coaching staff was given two-year contract extensions after last season, Smith was conspicuously handed just a one-year deal. The message was clear: Rack up the points.

Offensive coordinators always have been the default scapegoat for every failing of a football team’s attack. At all levels, they are punching bags by rote, the easy source of blame when the passing game is erratic and the running game is stalled.

Jonathan Smith is not looking for vindication, though he surely has earned it. As Jake Browning, Washington’s brilliant quarterback, soaks up the accolades, and deservedly so, let’s toss a few to Smith as well. He deserves it, too, after the beating he took the past two years.

Smith entered his season, his third as Washington’s offensive coordinator under Chris Petersen, with a thinly veiled ultimatum: Rack up more points, or face the consequences.

When the rest of Petersen’s staff was given two-year contract extensions after last season, Smith conspicuously was handed just a one-year deal. And then Jeff Tedford, the former California coach and a well-regarded offensive mind, was brought aboard as a consultant. Petersen insisted the move had nothing to do with Smith, but it raised eyebrows.

Against that backdrop, the pressure was on Smith to produce — and he has done so in a huge way. It’s not just that the Huskies are racking up points at a prodigious pace (49.5 per game, best in the Pac-12 and fifth in the nation), though that’s certainly the bottom line.

It’s more that the Husky offense has been a beautifully balanced machine, executing intricately designed plays to perfection. If there is an eye test for routs, Washington has aced it, humming along at an extraordinarily high rat e of performance.

Browning, with whom Smith is inextricably linked, is the nation’s most efficient quarterback. The team’s receiving corps, regarded by many as a weakness entering the season, instead has been a multifaceted strength, with John Ross leading the nation in receiving touchdowns (nine), Dante Pettis among the conference’s most improved players, and Chico McClatcher emerging as a multipurpose threat.

Considerable credit belongs to the new receivers coach, Bush Hamdan, upon whom Ross and others have heaped praise. Browning’s understanding of the offense is off the charts, as evidenced by the three touchdown passes he threw to Ross against Oregon, each coming after Browning had checked out of a run at the line of scrimmage.

Earlier in the week, Petersen praised the chemistry between Smith, who also is the quarterbacks coach, and Browning. Their bond has been evident since the two clicked while Browning, then a junior-to-be in high school, attended a camp at Boise State, where Smith was then the QB coach under Petersen. As detailed in a recent USA Today article, the two dissected tape together for nearly two hours one night — followed very shortly by a scholarship offer from Boise State, the staff duly impressed with his acumen as well as his ability.

“Jonathan Smith has done a wonderful job with Jake,” Petersen said this week. “Those two guys have been on the same page from the second Jake got on campus here. He really understood what Jonathan wants him to do, and it’s worked real well.”

Browning has praised Smith numerous times this season as well. The Huskies’ offensive success in Year 3 emphasizes the need for patience, as difficult as that may be for fans. The talent level this staff inherited on offense, including Cyler Miles at quarterback, simply was not on a par with the defensive stalwarts left behind by Steve Sarkisian. And last year involved introducing a true-freshman QB, with the inevitable ups and downs.

Smith certainly was not oblivious to the heat that was on him to produce this year, as evidenced by the one-year contract. The Huskies had finished ninth in the conference in scoring his first two years, and he understood that another subpar offensive year would have made his future dicey.

“It was just plain that, hey, we needed to score some more points,’’ he said this week to The Seattle Times’ Adam Jude. “It goes back to the business. It was just spelled out — there was no if, ands or buts about it. That was the reality, and that’s how I approached it.”

Now it’s all clicking, though cynics still no doubt will point out that the first three games were against weak non-conference foes, and the past two against erstwhile powerhouses, Stanford and Oregon, that this year clearly are not up their usual standards.

So the proving ground will continue. But for now, there is an undeniable level of satisfaction for Smith over the team’s start.

“Yeah. When you have some success, there’s no question,” he said. “I just take a lot of pride in the development of the guys responsible for it. So when Jake plays at a high level, you take pride in that. And that’s what this business, to me, is what I enjoy the most — seeing these guys develop. And we’re seeing it with Jake.

“But I can’t sit here and take a lot of that credit — the kid himself does that. And the players around him have developed with their position coaches. It’s been such a group effort. But, yeah, to play at a high level feels good.”

Reflecting on the criticism he absorbed in the past, contrasted with the accolades coming his way now, Smith said, “This business can change pretty quickly. It’s almost like a week-to-week thing, you know? That’s why I don’t read too much of it. It can just change so quickly from the good or the bad.”

Right now, it’s good. Very good. And Smith, scapegoat turned sage, has earned the applause.