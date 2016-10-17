The No. 5 Huskies will have an afternoon kickoff at No. 19 Utah on Oct. 29.
No. 5 Washington (6-0, 3-0 Pac-12) is an early 33.5-point betting favorite for Saturday’s game against Oregon State. That appears to be the largest spread in UW’s favor against a conference opponent since the 1991 Apple Cup, when the Huskies were a 34-point favorite.
Kickoff against the Beavers (2-4, 1-2) is set for 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Husky Stadium. It will air on the Pac-12 Network.
Meanwhile, the start time for UW’s Oct. 29 game at No. 19 Utah has been scheduled for 12:30 p.m. PT (1:30 p.m. MT), the Pac-12 announced Monday. That game will air on Fox Sports 1.
