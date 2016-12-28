The UW and Alabama football matchup has been dissected for weeks, analyzed ad nauseam from every possible angle. But what about the schools themselves, their campuses and their cities? Lots of interesting comparisons there, too, pitting a Northwest institution against the heart of the South, with its charm, passion and rich history.

So, without further ado, and purely for fun, it’s Washington vs. Alabama, Huskies vs. Crimson Tide, Seattle vs. Tuscaloosa

Campus landmarks

VS.

Alabama’s Denny Chimes vs. UW’s Denny Hall

Tough choice here. Denny Hall was the first building constructed at UW’s current site, but it doesn’t make music every 15 minutes like the 115-foot tower in Tuscaloosa with its 25-bell carillon. Around the base of the Denny Chimes is the Alabama football captains walk of fame, with hand and foot impressions of each captain from Crimson Tide teams dating to the 1940s. Most famous among them? Joe Namath

Edge:

Cheer/greeting

“Roll Tide” vs “Go Dawgs”

VS.

“Go Dawgs!” while often very spirited, could refer to Georgia just as easily as to UW. But “Roll Tide” is iconic to Alabama, and only to Alabama.

Edge:

Alums on TV

UW’s Dawn Wells (Mary Ann on “Gilligan’s Island”) vs. Alabama’s Jim Nabors (Gomer Pyle on “The Andy Griffith Show”)

VS.

This might come as a “surprise, surprise, surprise” to Gomer, but the better debate actually is Mary Ann vs. Ginger.

Edge:

Coaching legends

The Dawgfather vs The Bear

VS.

Everyone loved Don James, but how can you pick against Paul “Bear” Bryant, a guy who wore a houndstooth hat?

In two meetings between the coaches, Alabama won 52-0 in 1975 and 20-17 in 1978.

Edge:

Fight song

“Bow Down to Washington” vs. “Yea Alabama”

VS.

Yea Alabama? Could they not get a little more creative?

And try finding another song that has “It’s harder to push them over the line than pass the Dardanelles.”

Edge:

Bands

Alabama’s “Million Dollar Band” vs. UW marching band

VS.

Million-dollar band? Maybe the NCAA should investigate. And if you’re a million-dollar band, do you need it in your name? Won’t people just figure it out?

Edge:

Weather

Alabama’s heat and humidity vs. UW’s rain

VS.

Edge: (if you picked Alabama, you’ve probably never spent a summer day in the South).