The UW and Alabama football matchup has been dissected for weeks, analyzed ad nauseam from every possible angle. But what about the schools themselves, their campuses and their cities? Lots of interesting comparisons there, too, pitting a Northwest institution against the heart of the South, with its charm, passion and rich history.

Share story

By

The UW and Alabama football matchup has been dissected for weeks, analyzed ad nauseam from every possible angle. But what about the schools themselves, their campuses and their cities? Lots of interesting comparisons there, too, pitting a Northwest institution against the heart of the South, with its charm, passion and rich history.

So, without further ado, and purely for fun, it’s Washington vs. Alabama, Huskies vs. Crimson Tide, Seattle vs. Tuscaloosa

Campus landmarks

Denny Hall, UW campus
Denny Hall, UW campus

VS.

Denny Chimes, Alabama campus
Denny Chimes, Alabama campus

 

Alabama’s Denny Chimes vs. UW’s Denny Hall

Tough choice here. Denny Hall was the first building constructed at UW’s current site, but it doesn’t make music every 15 minutes like the 115-foot tower in Tuscaloosa with its 25-bell carillon. Around the base of the Denny Chimes is the Alabama football captains walk of fame, with hand and foot impressions of each captain from Crimson Tide teams dating to the 1940s. Most famous among them? Joe Namath

Edge:

Cheer/greeting

“Roll Tide” vs “Go Dawgs”

 

VS.

“Go Dawgs!” while often very spirited, could refer to Georgia just as easily as to UW. But “Roll Tide” is iconic to Alabama, and only to Alabama.

Edge:

Alums on TV

UW’s Dawn Wells (Mary Ann on “Gilligan’s Island”) vs. Alabama’s Jim Nabors (Gomer Pyle on “The Andy Griffith Show”)

 

Dawn Wells
Dawn Wells

 VS.

FILE – In this May 25, 2008, file photo, Jim Nabors sings “Back Home Again in Indiana” before the 92nd running of the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)
FILE – In this May 25, 2008, file photo, Jim Nabors sings “Back Home Again in Indiana” before the 92nd running of the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)

This might come as a “surprise, surprise, surprise” to Gomer, but the better debate actually is Mary Ann vs. Ginger.

 

Edge:

Coaching legends
The Dawgfather vs The Bear

Washington Huskies head coach Don James makes a call during the 1992 Rose Bowl against Michigan. (Rod Mar / The Seattle Times)
Washington Huskies head coach Don James makes a call during the 1992 Rose Bowl against Michigan. (Rod Mar / The Seattle Times)

 VS.

FILE – In this Dec. 5, 1966, file photo, Alabama football players hoist coach Paul “Bear” Bryant to their shoulders after the Crimson Tide finished an unbeaten, untied season with a 31-0 triumph over Auburn in Birmingham, Ala. (AP Photo/Charles Kelly, File)
FILE – In this Dec. 5, 1966, file photo, Alabama football players hoist coach Paul “Bear” Bryant to their shoulders after the Crimson Tide finished an unbeaten, untied season with a 31-0 triumph over Auburn in Birmingham, Ala. Identifiable players are, from left, John Mosley, Ray Perkins, Jerry Duncan and Wayne Trimble. Despite Alabama’s success in the 1960s, the Tide was only voted No. 1 nine times. (AP Photo/Charles Kelly, File)

Everyone loved Don James, but how can you pick against Paul “Bear” Bryant, a guy who wore a houndstooth hat?
In two meetings between the coaches, Alabama won 52-0 in 1975 and 20-17 in 1978.
Edge:

 

Fight song
“Bow Down to Washington” vs. “Yea Alabama”

 VS.

Yea Alabama? Could they not get a little more creative?
And try finding another song that has “It’s harder to push them over the line than pass the Dardanelles.”
Edge:

Bands

Alabama’s “Million Dollar Band” vs. UW marching band

 VS.

Million-dollar band? Maybe the NCAA should investigate. And if you’re a million-dollar band, do you need it in your name? Won’t people just figure it out?
Edge:

Weather

Alabama’s heat and humidity vs. UW’s rain

File – In this Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2016, file photo, a deer walks towards a receded Lake Purdy where water levels have dropped several feet due to a sever drought, in Birmingham, Ala. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)
File – In this Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2016, file photo, a deer walks towards a receded Lake Purdy where water levels have dropped several feet due to a sever drought, in Birmingham, Ala. Hotter than normal temperatures combined with the below normal rainfall have worsened drought conditions across Alabama The very worst conditions are in the mountains of northern Alabama and Georgia. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

 VS.

Shoppers enjoy Pike Place Market earlier this month despite the rain. The Seattle City Council voted Monday to approve funding $34 million of a $73million Pike Place Market-expansion project that will include new shops, an underground parking garage and a new public plaza and walkway. (Lindsey Wasson / The Seattle Times)
Shoppers enjoy Pike Place Market earlier this month despite the rain. The Seattle City Council voted Monday to approve funding $34 million of a $73million Pike Place Market-expansion project that will include new shops, an underground parking garage and a new public plaza and walkway. (Lindsey Wasson / The Seattle Times)

Edge: (if you picked Alabama, you’ve probably never spent a summer day in the South).

Scott Hanson: 206-464-2943 or shanson@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @scotthansongolf.