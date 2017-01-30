Portland's Jaxson Kirkland, son of a former UW offensive lineman, is expected to choose between the Huskies and Ducks on Wednesday.

With 16 committed recruits in the fold, Washington’s 2017 recruiting class is largely full entering Wednesday’s National Signing Day.

The Huskies do have room for one more large addition to the class.

Jaxson Kirkland is a 6-foot-7, 304-pound offensive lineman from Jesuit High School in Portland who received a scholarship offer from the Huskies last week. Kirkland’s father, Dean, was a starting guard on the Huskies’ 1990 Pac-10 championship team that defeated Iowa in the Rose Bowl.

Kirkland, rated as a three-star recruit by Scout.com, had made a verbal commitment to UCLA in August, but he backed out of that commitment last week. He reportedly made visits to the UW and Oregon campuses last week and is expected to choose between the Huskies and Ducks on Wednesday.

Kirkland was viewed as a backup plan for the Huskies after UW failed to land Graham-Kapowsin five-star offensive lineman Foster Sarell, who committed to Stanford earlier this month. Now the Huskies appear to be a likely landing spot for Kirkland.

“I like their chances of getting him,” said Brandon Huffman, Scout’s national director of recruiting. “Yeah, the offer came a little late, but Washington did a good job of letting him know where he was at (throughout) the process. Obviously, he wanted that offer in the spring, he wanted that offer in the summer, and probably would have committed to that (UW) offer as soon as he got it. … But from a numbers standpoint, they were always kind of cramped with this class.”

If Kirkland does come aboard, the Huskies are expected to sign 17 recruits for the second year in a row. Their classes have been relatively small — the NCAA allows a maximum of 25 recruits per signing class — because of UW’s small graduating senior classes the past two years.

The Huskies have two offensive linemen committed in this class already, including Skyline High tackle Henry Bainivalu, a Scout four-star recruit. Cole Norgaard, a three-star tackle out of St. Mary’s High in Stockton, Calif., made a verbal commitment to the Huskies earlier this month.

Two other O-line recruits have listed the Huskies among their finalists. But five-star tackle Austin Jackson from Phoenix and three-star tackle Nick Ford out of San Pedro, Calif., both appear to be long shots for the Huskies. Jackson will choose between USC, Arizona State and UW; Ford’s finalists are Colorado, Cal, Utah and UW.

“I think (the Huskies) would love to get Jaxson Kirkland, and if that’s all they ended with and they didn’t get Ford — they probably aren’t going to get Jackson — they have to walk away feeling pretty good,” Huffman said.

Huffman also expects Ty Jones, a 6-foot-4, four-star receiver from Provo, Utah, to sign with the Huskies on Wednesday.

Jones made a commitment to the Huskies last May, but he made an official visit to UCLA over the weekend, putting his UW commitment in question. Already, the Huskies have seen two high-profile recruits “flip” to other schools — five-star defensive tackle Marlon Tuipulotu, who signed financial-aid papers with USC on Monday, and Sumner four-star running back Connor Wedington, who on Monday announced his commitment to Stanford.

But Huffman doesn’t expect the same to happen with Jones.

“It would absolutely floor me if he flips to UCLA,” Huffman said.

UW Class of 2017

The Huskies have received verbal commitments from 16 known recruits. Wednesday is the first day recruits can sign a National Letter of Intent.

Salvon Ahmed, ATH, 6-0, 186, Juanita HS

Henry Bainivalu, OL, 6-6, 295, Skyline HS, Sammamish

Hunter Bryant, TE, 6-3, 240, Eastside Catholic HS, Sammamish

Terrell Bynum, WR, 6-1, 177, St. John Bosco, Bellflower, Calif.

Alex Cook, WR, 6-2, 180, Sheldon HS, Sacramento

Ali Gaye, DE, 6-6, 260, Edmonds-Woodway HS, Edmonds

Jake Haener, QB, 6-1, 188, Monte Vista HS, Danville, Calif.

Ty Jones, WR, 6-4, 200, Provo HS, Provo, Utah

Brandon McKinney, S, 6-0, 180, Lutheran HS, Orange, Calif.

Elijah Molden, CB, 5-11, 185, West Linn HS, West Linn, Ore.

Ariel Ngata, LB, 6-4, 210, Folsom HS, Folsom, Calif.

Cole Norgaard, OL, 6-5, 271, St. Mary’s HS, Stockton, Calif.

Cade Otton, LB, 6-5, 223, Tumwater HS, Tumwater

Keith Taylor, CB, 6-2, 180, Servite HS, Anaheim, Calif.

Joe Tryon, LB, 6-5, 240, Hazen HS, Renton

Joel Whitford*, P, 6-3, 200, Santa Barbara (Calif.) JC; Neerim South, Victoria, Australia

*Already signed and enrolled at UW