Ralph Kinne scores the offense's lone touchdown of the day on the final drive.

Share story

Notes from Day 4 of UW spring football Monday morning: It was the first day in full pads, and it was a good day for the defense. Strong-side linebacker Tevis Bartlett had a hand in two of the defense’s three turnovers. He hit RB Sean McGrew in the backfield and forced a fumble during one running drill, and he intercepted K.J. Carta-Samuels during the final 11-on-11 period.

had a hand in two of the defense’s three turnovers. He hit RB in the backfield and forced a fumble during one running drill, and he intercepted during the final 11-on-11 period. On the final play of the day, esteemed RB Ralph Kinne scored the lone touchdown for the offense, running in from 3 yards out. Carta-Samuels set up that score with a 30-yard completion to WR Andre Baccellia , and WR Quinten Pounds added a tough third-down catch over the middle to get the offense inside the 5.

scored the lone touchdown for the offense, running in from 3 yards out. Carta-Samuels set up that score with a 30-yard completion to WR , and WR added a tough third-down catch over the middle to get the offense inside the 5. McGrew and Pounds joined Myles Gaskin , Chico McClatcher , Austin Joyner , Byron Murphy and Jomon Dotson working with Chris Petersen on kickoff returns. Dante Pettis and Aaron Fuller have been the two primary punt returners.

, , , and working with on kickoff returns. and have been the two primary punt returners. The first scuffle of spring involved LB Matt Preston and C Coleman Shelton , who were sent by Petersen to “Lovers’ Lane” at the end of practice.

and C , who were sent by Petersen to “Lovers’ Lane” at the end of practice. OLB Benning Potoa’e, WR K.J. Young and OL Luke Wattenberg were new additions to the (unofficial) injury list. Also out: NT Greg Gaines, LB Connor O’Brien, LB DJ Beavers, LB Ben Burr-Kirven, WR Nik Little, TE Michael Neal and K Van Soderberg.