A primer on UW's secondary heading into the start of spring practices Monday.

To count down the start of the Huskies’ spring football on Monday, we’ll offer a primer of each position unit, assessing what happened in 2016 and expectations for 2017.

Today: Secondary

Projected depth chart:

Cornerback

Jordan Miller, jr., 6-1, 183

Isaiah Gilchrist, rs-fr., 5-10, 201

Brandon Lewis, jr., 5-11, 186

Sean Vergara, jr., 6-2, 188*

Cornerback

Austin Joyner, so., 5-10, 187

Kentrell Love, rs-fr., 6-1, 182

Myles Bryant, so., 5-8, 178*

Ian Biddle, jr., 6-0, 184*

Nickelback

Byron Murphy, rs-fr., 5-11, 177

Jomon Dotson, jr., 5-10, 183

Strong safety

JoJo McIntosh, jr., 6-1, 215

Ezekiel Turner, sr., 6-2, 207

Free safety

Taylor Rapp, so., 6-0, 207

Trevor Walker, sr., 5-11, 188

Mason Stone, jr., 6-0, 179*

*walk-on

2016 review: With a tip of the cap to those great defenses of the early ’90s, one could make a strong case that the Huskies had the best defensive secondary in program history the past two seasons. Budda Baker was a consensus All-American last fall, Sidney Jones was a first-team all-Pac-12 selection each of the past two seasons and Kevin King was one of the most underrated players in the conference. The Huskies yielded a Pac-12-low 182.9 passing yards per game, 5.7 yards per pass attempt, with 13 touchdowns and 19 interceptions and an opponents’ QB rating of 106.24. Doesn’t get much better than that in the Pac-12.

2017 outlook: Baker, Jones and King are gone, all likely to be selected in the first couple rounds of the NFL draft next month. That’s a lot of talent to lose at once, and there’s reason for concern about what happens next. Then again, co-defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake has stacked more young talent in the secondary than the Huskies have anywhere else on the roster, so there’s reason for optimism, too. Pencil in Jordan Miller and Austin Joyner, the primary backup corners last season, as the new starters, but they will no doubt get a strong push from the likes of Byron Murphy, Isaiah Gilchrist, Kentrell Love and converted running back Jomon Dotson. It’s not out of the question to think incoming freshmen Elijah Molden (5-10, 181) and/0r Keith Taylor (6-3, 189) to push for playing time this fall, too.

Safeties JoJo McIntosh and Taylor Rapp are the two starters coming back in UW’s regular nickel defense. Rapp, the MVP of the Pac-12 title game, was an enormously nice surprise last fall as a true freshman, and the Huskies ought to feel good about that tandem for the next couple years. The Huskies ought to feel good about their depth there as well, with seniors Ezekiel Turner and Trevor Walker (who redshirted last season), plus incoming freshman Brandon McKinney.