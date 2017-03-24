A primer on UW's linebackers heading into spring practice Monday.

To count down the start of the Huskies’ spring football on Monday, we’ll offer a primer of each position unit, assessing what happened in 2016 and expectations for 2017.

Today: Linebackers

Projected depth chart:

Buck:

Connor O’Brien, sr., 6-3, 224

Benning Potoa’e, so., 6-3, 270

Bryce Sterk, so., 6-4, 256

Myles Rice, rs-fr., 6-3, 243

Ryan Bowman, rs-fr., 6-0, 267*

Middle:

Azeem Victor, sr.,

D.J. Beavers, so., 6-0, 227

Sean Constantine, sr., 6-2, 231

Brandon Wellington, so., 5-11, 223

Jake Wambaugh, jr., 6-1, 221*

Weak-side:

Keishawn Bierria, sr., 6-1, 230

Ben Burr-Kirven, jr., 6-0, 221

Kyler Manu, so., 6-1, 233

Matt Preston, jr., 6-2, 230*

Strong-side:

Tevis Bartlett, jr., 6-2, 229

Amandre Williams, 6-2, 230

Jusstis Warren, so., 6-2, 243

Camilo Eifler, rs-fr., 6-1, 219

*walk-on

2016 review: Budda Baker won the team defensive MVP award last fall, and deservedly so. But no one was more steady than Keishawn Bierria, who emerged as a leader on and off the field. His leadership was especially valuable after season-ending injuries to Joe Mathis and Azeem Victor, the Huskies’ two most feared linebackers. Mathis and Psalm Wooching, who combined for 11 sacks from the outside linebacker spots, have graduated from the program, but the strength of the defense will be in the middle with Bierria and Victor, who have a chance to cement their legacy as one of UW’s all-time great inside tandems. Victor, an all-Pac-12 first-team selection, isn’t expected to do much this spring, but he looks fully recovered from the broken leg suffered against USC:

2017 outlook: This recurring question from the past two offseasons — Who can step in as an elite pass-rusher(s)? — has resurfaced again for the UW defense. Last season, it was Mathis and Wooching answering the question as replacements for Travis Feeney and Cory Littleton, who replaced sack king Hau’oli Kikaha from a few years ago. Who’s next? On one hand, it’s fair to look at the candidates at those outside linebacker spots now and wonder if the Huskies have an elite pass-rusher on the roster. And yet, on the other hand, co-defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski — who personally coaches the outside linebackers — always seems to find a capable answer. The Huskies were second in the Pac-12 with 2.86 sacks per game last season. True, the Huskies’ sack numbers plummeted after Mathis’ season-ending injury last October, and they were so thin on the edge against Alabama in the College Football Playoff semifinal that 320-pound nose tackle Elijah Qualls shifted to a predominantly stand-up end role. It was pretty effective, but it’s hardly ideal — and, well, Qualls is gone. It’s been suggested here before, but the Huskies’ four best linebackers are on the inside, with Victor, Bierria, Beavers and Ben Burr-Kirven. Perhaps Kwiatkowski gets creative in passing downs and puts Victor (or Bierria) on the edge? … Connor O’Brien and Tevis Bartlett showed promise on the outside last fall. The availability of O’Brien (3.0 sacks in 2016), who injured his knee in the Apple Cup and did not play in the Peach Bowl, is uncertain this spring. O’Brien was in attendance but did not participate in the Husky Combine workout earlier this month. … Bartlett, second on the team with 9.0 tackles for loss last season despite missing time with a November injury, is penciled in as Wooching’s replacement at SAM. … Coaches considered playing Amandre Williams as a true freshman, but he was slowed by an injury early in the season and redshirted instead. He figures to push Bartlett at SAM. … The Huskies have built great depth here, and spring is the perfect time for the likes of Camilo Eifler, Myles Rice and Bryce Sterk to take advantage of extra reps. … The Huskies signed three linebackers in the 2017 class — Ariel Ngata, Joe Tryon and Jordan Lolohea.