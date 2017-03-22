Continuing our position-by-position breakout leading up to the start of UW spring practices Monday.

To count down the start of the Huskies’ spring football on Monday, we’ll offer a primer of each position unit, assessing what happened in 2016 and expectations for 2017.

Today: Defensive line

End:

Vita Vea, jr., 6-5, 344

Jason Scrempos, so., 6-2, 275

Jared Pulu, so., 6-4, 270*

Tackle:

Greg Gaines, jr., 6-2, 321

Shane Bowman, jr., 6-4, 308

Ricky McCoy, so., 6-2, 292

End:

Jaylen Johnson, jr., 6-3, 287

Levi Onwuzurike, rs-fr., 6-3, 274

Jared Clark, so., 6-4, 279*

2016 review: Elijah Qualls, Greg Gaines and Vita Vea anchored the line for a defense that led the Pac-12 in points allowed (17.7), yards allowed (316.9), yards per carry allowed (3.65) and second in sacks per game (2.86). Qualls was a first-team all-conference pick; Vea was on the second team; and Gaines was an honorable-mention selection.

2017 outlook: The Huskies lost one major piece off their line when the versatile Qualls opted to skip his senior season and enter the NFL draft. Losing highly touted recruit Marlon Tuipulotu to USC late in the recruiting cycle was also a big blow for UW defensive line coach Ikaika Malloe. What made that loss palatable was Malloe’s successful pitch to Vea, who had been telling folks around the program in December that he was preparing to make the jump to the NFL. Vea ultimately decided to remain at UW for his junior season this year, and there are some NFL scouts who believe Vea could wind up as a top-10 pick next year. Vea might be the strongest player on the roster, and at 344 pounds he runs a sub-5 40-yard dash. He shown flashes of his dominance; if he can be more consistent, the Huskies may be just fine without Qualls and Tuipulotu. … Gaines might be the most underrated player on the Huskies’ roster. He’s dependable and tough, and it’s fair to expect he’ll be even better in his second full season as the anchor inside. … Banged up early last season, Johnson is the early favorite to take over as the third starter up front. He made his starting debut last season against Alabama in the Peach Bowl and had perhaps the best game of his career, finishing with 1.5 tackles for loss. … The Huskies signed one defensive linemen in February: Edmonds-Woodway’s Ali Gaye, who is listed at 6-feet-6 and 276 pounds on the UW roster.