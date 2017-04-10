A few quick notes from the early portion of Day 8 at UW spring football:

During a passing drill with running backs and tight ends, Jake Browning made about a dozen throws in the most action we’ve seen from him so far this spring. He was still held out of team 11-on-11 periods, ceding the No. 1 spot again to K.J. Carta-Samuels .

is in attendance. He spent a few minutes chatting with Browning during one of the drills. The first-team offensive line remains the same, with Trey Adams at left tackle, Andrew Kirkland at left guard, Coleman Shelton at center, Nick Harris at right guard and Kaleb McGary at right tackle. The No. 2 line (from left): Jared Hilbers , Henry Roberts , Matt James , Jesse Sosebee , Devin Burleson .

