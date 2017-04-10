Star quarterback completes a 50-yard TD pass to Chico McClatcher during his first team work of the spring.

Notes and highlights from Day 8 at UW spring football: In his first competitive snaps of spring, Jake Browning lofted a perfectly thrown pass from midfield to the right pylon, where Chico McClatcher caught it in stride for a touchdown. Browning, coming off January shoulder surgery, attempted about 10 passes in all during that 7-on-7 period, throwing unabated on just about all of them. He threw two more passes some 50 yards — both falling incomplete near the end zone, with one broken up by safety Ezekiel Turner — and another fastball that McClatcher hauled in on a comeback route to the right. That was the only team period in which Browning took snaps; K.J. Carta-Samuels continued to lead the No. 1 offense during 11-on-11 periods. “We’re steadily getting him more and more (work),” offensive coordinator Jonathan Smith said. “He’s throwing it pretty well. He could probably go out and take some team reps at this point, but we’re not rushing anything.”

