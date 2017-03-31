Walk-on CB Myles Bryant cartwheels into the end zone for the first defensive TD of spring.

Share story

A few quick notes from the early portion of the Huskies’ third spring practice Friday morning on the east practice field: It’s the first day in shells (shoulder pads, helmets, shorts).

Walk-on CB Myles Bryant , who impressed as a true freshman last fall, scored the first defensive touchdown of spring. He had a pick six off Tony Rodriguez and ran some 60 yards alone to the end zone, then did a cartwheel over the goal line.

, who impressed as a true freshman last fall, scored the first defensive touchdown of spring. He had a pick six off and ran some 60 yards alone to the end zone, then did a cartwheel over the goal line. K.J. Carta-Samuels had a perfect throw for a 40-yard gain to Aaron Fuller , who beat Taylor Rapp out of the slot.

had a perfect throw for a 40-yard gain to , who beat out of the slot. Senior kicker Tristan Vizcaino got the first crack at a field goal of the week. His attempt from 27 yards was good. Dante Pettis was the holder. Walk-on Sebastian Valerio , with Rodriguez holding, then kicked it through from 27, too.

got the first crack at a field goal of the week. His attempt from 27 yards was good. was the holder. Walk-on , with Rodriguez holding, then kicked it through from 27, too. Jake Browning is again suited up and going through fundamental drills, but he’s still not throwing.

is again suited up and going through fundamental drills, but he’s still not throwing. No notable changes to the depth chart (below). Offense

QB: K.J. Carta Samuels, Daniel Bridge-Gadd, Blake Gregory

RB: Myles Gaskin, Sean McGrew, Kamari Pleasant

WR: Dante Pettis, Quinten Pounds, Braden Lenius

WR: Andre Baccellia, K.J. Young, Ty Jones

Slot: Chico McClatcher

TE: Will Dissly, Drew Sample, David Ajamu

LT: Trey Adams, Jared Hilbers

LG: Nick Harris, Henry Roberts

C: Coleman Shelton, Matt James

RG: Andrew Kirkland, Jesse Sosebee

RT: Kaleb McGary, Devin Burleson Defense

DE: Jaylen Johnson, Jason Scrempos, Jared Pulu

NT: Ricky McCoy

DT: Vita Vea, Levi Onwuzurike, John Clark

Buck: Benning Potoa’e, Jusstis Warren

WILL: Keishawn Bierria, Ben Burr-Kirven

MIKE: Azeem Victor, Sean Constantine

SAM: Tevis Bartlett, Bryce Sterk

CB: Jordan Miller, Jomon Dotson

CB: Byron Murphy, Kentrell Love

S: Taylor Rapp, Mason Stone

S: Jojo McIntosh, Isaiah Gilchrist

S: Ezekiel Turner, Trevor Walker