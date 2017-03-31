Walk-on CB Myles Bryant cartwheels into the end zone for the first defensive TD of spring.
A few quick notes from the early portion of the Huskies’ third spring practice Friday morning on the east practice field:
- It’s the first day in shells (shoulder pads, helmets, shorts).
- Walk-on CB Myles Bryant, who impressed as a true freshman last fall, scored the first defensive touchdown of spring. He had a pick six off Tony Rodriguez and ran some 60 yards alone to the end zone, then did a cartwheel over the goal line.
- K.J. Carta-Samuels had a perfect throw for a 40-yard gain to Aaron Fuller, who beat Taylor Rapp out of the slot.
- Senior kicker Tristan Vizcaino got the first crack at a field goal of the week. His attempt from 27 yards was good. Dante Pettis was the holder. Walk-on Sebastian Valerio, with Rodriguez holding, then kicked it through from 27, too.
- Jake Browning is again suited up and going through fundamental drills, but he’s still not throwing.
- No notable changes to the depth chart (below).
Offense
QB: K.J. Carta Samuels, Daniel Bridge-Gadd, Blake Gregory
RB: Myles Gaskin, Sean McGrew, Kamari Pleasant
WR: Dante Pettis, Quinten Pounds, Braden Lenius
WR: Andre Baccellia, K.J. Young, Ty Jones
Slot: Chico McClatcher
TE: Will Dissly, Drew Sample, David Ajamu
LT: Trey Adams, Jared Hilbers
LG: Nick Harris, Henry Roberts
C: Coleman Shelton, Matt James
RG: Andrew Kirkland, Jesse Sosebee
RT: Kaleb McGary, Devin Burleson
Defense
DE: Jaylen Johnson, Jason Scrempos, Jared Pulu
NT: Ricky McCoy
DT: Vita Vea, Levi Onwuzurike, John Clark
Buck: Benning Potoa’e, Jusstis Warren
WILL: Keishawn Bierria, Ben Burr-Kirven
MIKE: Azeem Victor, Sean Constantine
SAM: Tevis Bartlett, Bryce Sterk
CB: Jordan Miller, Jomon Dotson
CB: Byron Murphy, Kentrell Love
S: Taylor Rapp, Mason Stone
S: Jojo McIntosh, Isaiah Gilchrist
S: Ezekiel Turner, Trevor Walker
