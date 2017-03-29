Huskies go indoors Wednesday morning for second practice of spring.

Share story

Adam Jude
By
Seattle Times staff reporter

A few quick notes from the start of the Huskies’ second spring workout Wednesday morning (to be updated after practice):

  • Jake Browning, as planned, made only a few warmup throws. He has mostly been working on footwork drills
  • Absent Monday, QB Tony Rodriguez was back in uniform Wednesday.
  • TE Will Dissly was limited early Wednesday.
  • NT Greg Gaines, LB Connor O’Brien, LB DJ Beavers and DB Brandon Lewis were again held out.
  • John Ross III watched from the sidelines with a sling around his right shoulder after having surgery to repair a torn labrum earlier this month.
Adam Jude: 206-464-2364 or ajude@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @A_Jude. Adam Jude is the UW football beat writer for The Seattle Times.