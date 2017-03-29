Huskies go indoors Wednesday morning for second practice of spring.
A few quick notes from the start of the Huskies’ second spring workout Wednesday morning (to be updated after practice):
- Jake Browning, as planned, made only a few warmup throws. He has mostly been working on footwork drills
- Absent Monday, QB Tony Rodriguez was back in uniform Wednesday.
- TE Will Dissly was limited early Wednesday.
- NT Greg Gaines, LB Connor O’Brien, LB DJ Beavers and DB Brandon Lewis were again held out.
- John Ross III watched from the sidelines with a sling around his right shoulder after having surgery to repair a torn labrum earlier this month.
