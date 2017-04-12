Jake Browning is again limited on Wednesday.

Notes and highlights from Day 9 at UW spring football:

— After letting loose a bit on Monday, Jake Browning was pretty limited again Wednesday, though he did take his first spring snaps during an 11-on-11 period and completed his only pass attempt out of the end zone for a short gain to TE Drew Sample.

— Vita Vea, all 344 pounds of him, continues his productive spring. During an O-line vs. D-line drill, Vea was roughing up the opposing guards. The Huskies were in full pads Wednesday — with the first portion of practice spent indoors, and the second half inside Husky Stadium — and weren’t scheduled to go “live” at all. Vea went live anyway during the final 11-on-11, swallowing up redshirt freshman RB Kamari Pleasant for a take down. On the next play, OLB Jusstis Warren had a touch sack of K.J. Carta-Samuels to complete a nice goal-line stand for the defense.

— In an earlier 11-on-11 series, redshirt freshman CB Byron Murphy had another interception, this one off the hands of a receiver. That’s at least four interceptions this spring from Murphy, who looks more and more ready to take hold of one starting corner spot.

— CB Jomon Dotson also had an interception during one of the earlier team periods.

— Sophomore WR Quinten Pounds hauled in a 50ish-yard reception from Tony Rodriguez along the ride sideline during the last team period.

— On the final series of the day, Carta-Samuels led the No. 1 offense on a long scoring drive. WR Brayden Lenius made a couple of nice catches on the drive, and WR Andre Baccellia had a 20-yard gain on a reverse run. Those helped set up Tristan Vizcaino for a 45-yard field goal to close practice. The kick was good, meaning UW coaches — in the first time we’ve seen this — had to line up for one set of sideline-to-sideline sprints.