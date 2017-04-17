Vita Vea helps stop the No. 1 offense during the final 11-on-11 period.

Notes and highlights from Day 12 at UW spring football on Monday morning:

— The most impressive snap of the day: Vita Vea bowled through the entire right side of the offensive to combine on a touch sack of Jake Browning for a fourth-down stop on the final play of the ones-vs.-ones, 11-on-11 period. Vea, up to 344 pounds, has come closer and closer to realizing his “unlimited” potential, as defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski described it, and the Huskies are counting on him to be a leader of the defense this fall. (More on Vea later this week.)

— The Huskies practiced in shells and spent most of the day working through positional drills. There were only a few team periods, and even a couple of those were run at half speed. As spring practices go, this was about as monotonous as it gets. (At one point, the quarterbacks went into Husky Stadium and practiced punting.) That said, Browning participated in more team drills than he had in the previous seven open practices. During one 7-on-7 period, Browning zipped a nice throw to WR Andre Baccellia along the left side for a 20-yard gain.

— Brayden Lenius, a 6-5 junior, got his most reps with the No. 1 offense as part of the wide-receiver rotation, and made a handful of catches. Lenius is still working his way back into coaches’ good graces after being suspended early last season, then redshirting, but he’s had a productive spring.

— On fourth-and-1, senior S Trevor Walker knocked down a K.J. Carta-Samuels pass to the flat to complete the stop for the No. 2 defense.

— Redshirt freshman Daniel Bridge-Gadd, running the No. 3 offense, scored the offense’s only touchdown of the day during team periods when he ran 7 yards up the middle on a designed QB sneak on the final team play of the day. Earlier in the drive, Bridge-Gadd had converted on fourth-and-long when he found WR Hohn Gardner for a 15-yard gain to the defense’s 30-yard line. After a Bridge-Gadd 5-yard run, Bridge-Gadd scrambled and found WR Max Richmond for another 15-yard gain.\

— From about 41 yards, Tristan Vizcaino converted his clutch kick as the ball ricocheted off the right upright and in. That prompted a small celebration from his teammates, who didn’t have to run end-of-day sprints. After team came together at midfield, Chris Petersen made Vizcaino kick again because players didn’t clap and take a knee in perfect unison, as the head coach demands. No worries: Vizcaino made another long field goal, and the players the perfectly huddled around Petersen to close things out.

— Redshirt freshman Luke Wattenberg, dinged up earlier this month, was back with the No. 2 offensive line and got some reps in at guard. New O-line coach Scott Huff has said Wattenberg will be in the mix for playing time this fall.

— Buck LB Benning Potoa’e, also banged up earlier this month, was back practicing Monday. Redshirt freshman Myles Rice continued to get the bulk of the reps at Buck with the first-team defense.

— WR Chico McClatcher did not suit up Monday, though his apparent injury didn’t seem to be anything serious. He did field a few thrown punts from Petersen at one point. CB Byron Murphy, working behind primary punt returner Dante Pettis, also fielded punts with Petersen.

— Reminder: The one chance for the public to see the Huskies is at Saturday’s spring game/preview, set for a noon start at Husky Stadium. It will also air on the Pac-12 Network.