The Huskies hire another assistant away from Boise State, this time to replace Chris Strausser, who left UW last week to join the Denver Broncos.

To replace Chris Strausser, who left the Huskies last week to join the Denver Broncos, as offensive line coach, Chris Petersen will reunite with another of his assistants from Boise State.

UW on Wednesday announced Scott Huff as the program’s new offensive line coach. Huff had spent the previous 11 seasons with his alma mater, Boise State, including all eight of Petersen’s with the Broncos.

“I’ve known Scott as a player and as a coach for a long time,” Petersen said in the school’s release. “He was one of my first hires as a newly-appointed head coach. We’re just thrilled to have him join us here.”

Huff went from player to coach for Petersen, as he alluded to. He was Boise State’s starting center during Petersen’s first two years as offensive coordinator. After being named head coach in 2006, Petersen hired Huff to coach the Broncos’ tight ends. From there, Huff moved up the staff ranks to co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach, which he served as for the last two seasons.

Petersen continues to fill his staff with those he worked with at Boise State. Although both ex-Boise State assistants Bush Hamdan and Strausser have departed, six of the Huskies’ nine assistants still spent time with Petersen in Boise. The number is down from seven, however, with the hiring of former Oregon assistant Matt Lubick to replace Hamdan as wide receivers coach.