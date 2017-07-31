Freshman Salvon Ahmed impresses at both wide receiver and running back.

A few quick notes and highlights from the Huskies’ first fall-camp practice Monday evening:

— The Huskies held a light workout for about 90 minutes in the Dempsey Indoor Center. No helmets. T-shirts with “Hunt” written across the front.

— Starting nose tackle Greg Gaines, out all spring after injury his pectoral muscle during a weight-lifting incident, was back on the field, though he was wearing a wrap around his chest/shoulder.

— Senior Buck LB Connor O’Brien also returned after missing the Peach Bowl and all of spring after sustaining a major knee injury in the Apple Cup.

— Even with limited touches, freshman Salvon Ahmed, the touted running back from Kirkland, showed why there was considerable buzz about him around the program this summer. Ahmed began the day working with the wide receivers, running routes and catching passes. Then during a team 11-on-11 period, he took a handoff, ran to the left edge and burst upfield for a long gain. He might already be the fastest player on the team.

— Freshman LB Ariel Ngata is back home in California tending to a personal matter, defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski said.

— No surprises on the first-team offensive line (from left): Trey Adams, Andrew Kirkland, Coleman Shelton, Nick Harris, Kaleb McGary. The second-team line (from left): Jared Hilbers, Henry Roberts, Matt James, Jesse Sosebee, Devin Burleson.

Defensive line drill at UW practice