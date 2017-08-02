The offense scores its first touchdown of camp when K.J. Carta-Samuels hits Quinten Pounds for a big play.

Highlights and observations from Day 3 at UW football fall camp:

— A year ago, it took the offense nearly a full week of fall camp to find the end zone during team drills. On Wednesday afternoon, during the third practice of the week (second in helmets, no pads) offense scored its first touchdown when K.J. Carta-Samuels, running the No. 2 offense, hit WR Quinten Pounds on a slant and Pounds ran some 60 yards for a score during an early 11-on-11 period. That was the good news for the offense …

… but the defense pretty much dominated the rest of the team periods.

— The No. 3 defense was particularly pesky, with safety Brandon McKinney intercepting fellow freshman Jake Haener twice — including a pick six off a tipped ball during the final 11-on-11 series. Another freshman DB, Keith Taylor, made a leaping interception off Daniel Bridge-Gadd earlier during that 11-on-11 (see UW tweet with video below).

— CB Austin Joyner had the play of the day, diving toward the line of scrimmage to intercept a swing pass from Haener during a 7-on-7 drill.

— Browning had a pass tipped at the line (by Jaylen Johnson, it appeared) and Taylor Rapp made a gallant effort to try haul in the interception. But Chris Petersen ruled Rapp’s diving attempt an incomplete pass.

— During the final 11-on-11, Carta-Samuels and Pounds connected again, with the QB scrambling to the right and throwing deep to the sideline, where Pounds made the catch and *appeared* to get a foot in bounds.

— WR Chico McClatcher out-leaped Rapp to haul in a pass from Browning on the left sideline. Rapp looked stunned that McClatcher came down with the ball.

— WR Dante Pettis had a nifty juggling catch in one of hte early 11-on-11 period, tapping the ball up in the air over CB Byron Murphy. Murphy later had a diving breakup of a Browning pass across the middle intended for WR Aaron Fuller.

NOTE: The public is invited to attend Friday’s practice at Husky Stadium, beginning at 3:30 p.m.

