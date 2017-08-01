New walk-on defensive lineman Jarryn Bush makes a diving interception at the line of scrimmage to highlight a strong day for the defense.

A few notes and observations from Day 2 at UW fall camp:

— The Huskies were outside for the first time and in helmets (but no pads) for the first time after opening camp Monday indoors and in T-shirts.

— The first touchdown of fall camp during 11-on-11 was an interception returned about 20 yards by sophomore linebacker Brandon Wellington. The pass from K.J. Carta-Samuels was intended for TE David Ajamu on the outside but was deflected by the covering corner (couldn’t see who) and tipped high in the air. Wellington got under it and returned it untouched.

— Walk-on defensive lineman Jarryn Bush, a new addition to the roster this week out of Timberline High in Lacey, made the play of the day, diving and cradling an interception at the line of scrimmage. Ryan Bowman had slapped the ball out of the hands of freshman QB Jake Haener.

— The No. 1 offense, led by Jake Browning, didn’t get much going against the No. 1 defense in the final 11-on-11 period. Benning Potoa’e had a good rush from the outside to force Browning to throw one pass away, and Tevis Bartlett and Vita Vea combined on a touch sack of Browning on the next play. Browning’s final pass, intended for Andre Baccellia up the right seam, was high and incomplete.

Day 2 at UW football fall camp

— Isaiah Gilchrist, who shifted back to safety during the spring, has been running with the No. 2 defense and had a nice breakup of a Carta-Samuels pass.

— Jordan Miller broke up a deep Carta-Samuels pass along the left sideline

— Freshman cornerback Elijah Molden, working mostly with the No. 3 defense, had a couple of nice pass breakups. He was covering Salvon Ahmed during one drill and reached in to break up a Daniel Bridge-Gadd pass.