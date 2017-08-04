Defense forces five turnovers Friday, including two interceptions from Joyner.

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before: The defense was really good Friday during the Huskies’ open practice inside Husky Stadium.

As Chris Petersen said Thursday, the defense is usually ahead of the offense this early in camp — and it should be ahead because 1, the offense still installing some new plays and 2, the defense knows most of the offensive signals and thus often knows what’s coming.

That said, the defense’s dominance is starting to wear on the offense. After each practice, the losing side has to run sideline-to-sideline sprints, and the offense has been running a lot the past few days.

“We joke about it, but the reality is the defense really isn’t that stupid. After awhile, they figure things out,” offensive tackle Kaleb McGary said. “So when you run the same plays, they clue into the cadence and the calls. …

“It does get kind of demoralizing,” he added. “Even as an O-lineman, when it feels like you’re doing your job nothing seems to be working — like today! Nothing was working!”

McGary tries to take a glass-half-full approach. “It’s a great way for you to analyze how you can get better,” he said. “Because if you can fool the guy who knows what you’re doing, you sure as heck can fool the guy who has no idea what you’re doing.”

Jake Browning threw two interceptions during team competition periods on Friday. DB Austin Joyner, running mostly with the No. 2 defense, had two interceptions on the day, including a pick six off freshman QB Jake Haener during the final 11-on-11 period.

Cornerbacks Jordan Miller and Myles Bryant each had an interception, and the defense forced a fifth turnover on the final snap of the day when third-string LB Kyler Manu stripped the ball from Haener and LB Ryan Bowman recovered.

The offense, in near 90-degree heat, then ran a handful of sprints to close out the day.

“They’ve still got that same competitive deal as last year,” Browning said of the rebuilt secondary. “I think last year’s group set the standard on how it’s supposed to be, and I think Coach Lake and the DBs are continuing that. I think it’s going to be a talented group.”

Other notes and observations from Day 5 at UW fall camp Friday:

— A couple hundred fans were on hand for the first open practice of camp, contested in shells (helmets and shoulder pads). The Huskies will open practice again Sunday, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., for Picture Day.

— Freshman Salvon Ahmed continued to work at both wide receiver and running back. He got a half dozen or so carries in the final team period and burst into the second level on several of them.

— The offense did score one touchdown during 11-on-11 when RB Sean McGrew weaved in for a 10-yard TD run vs. the No. 3 defense.

— Walk-on defensive lineman Jared Pulu has been a hit with the No. 2 defense this week. On one fourth-and-1 play, he got several yards deep into the backfield to stuff

— TE Drew Sample was the last player off the field, some 30 minutes after practice ended. He spent extra time with two team managers on the JUGS machine.

— Backup centers Matt James and Cole Norgaard also stayed for extra half hour working on their snaps. Lot of errant snaps the past two days.

— Trainers attended to S Taylor Rapp late in practice, but he emerged from the trainer’s tent at the end of practice and appeared to be OK.

— LB Azeem Victor and OG Nick Harris were both limited.