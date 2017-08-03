Freshman Elijah Molden has an interception and forces a fumble Thursday.

Notes and observations from Day 4 at UW fall camp Thursday afternoon:

— The Huskies were in shells (helmets and shoulder pads) for the first time. This meant some hitting … but no tackling, of course. Referees were also on hand for the first time this week.

— After committing five turnovers on Wednesday, the offense had a better day in general … but didn’t find the end zone during competitive team periods.

— Freshman CB Elijah Molden, the son of an Oregon Hall of Fame cornerback, continued a nice start to his first camp with his first interception. Working with the No. 3 defense, he ripped the ball away from TE Michael Neal during the first 11-on-11 period. Molden also poked the ball away from RB Sean McGrew to force a fumble, which the offense recovered.

— Sophomore CB Myles Bryant also had his first interception of camp.

— Sophomore CB Austin Joyner appeared to have an interception along the left sideline while covering a fade route from WR Brayden Lenius. K.J. Carta-Samuels threw a ball up for grabs and Joyner and Lenius came down with it together. Joyner ripped it away while on the ground, but the sideline official awarded possession to Lenius.

— A call later went against the offense when redshirt freshman QB Daniel Bridge-Gadd, leading the No. 3 offense, threw a back-shoulder pass for freshman WR Ty Jones, who made the catch above his head while getting one foot down inbounds. The official (right next to the play) ruled it an incomplete pass (despite a protest from offensive coordinator Jonathan Smith) because Jones had stepped out before making the catch.

— Senior RB Lavon Coleman cut right and got outside for a long gain during the last 11-on-11 period.

— Despite the fumble, McGrew had his best day so far, bursting into the second level on several carries.

— On the final play of the day, freshman OLB Joe Tryon recovered a fumble in the backfield, the result of a high snap over the head of freshman QB Jake Haener.

— The 6-foot Haener generally recovered nicely after getting picked on (and off) by the defense Wednesday. Most freshmen quarterbacks are going to be a bit overwhelmed their first week, but Haener has at times showed good command and good zip on his throws. He also displayed a nice touch on a play-action throw on the run to TE Cade Otton during the last 11-on-11 series. “Like him. He’s pretty poised for a young guy,” UW coach Chris Petersen said of Haener. “That’s the one position where it’s like you can get overwhelmed in a hurry. We’re asking him to get us in and out of some plays as well. Heck, our snap count can be confusing at times for a quarterback to learn. And I think he’s done a really nice job mentally. You can see him throw. He can throw the ball. Pleased with him.”

Reminder: The Huskies will have their first open practice starting at 3:30 p.m. Friday at Husky Stadium.

Programming note: We’re planning to post a new Husky Headlines podcast Friday morning.