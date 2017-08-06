Huskies are all smiles during Picture Day event after Sunday's practice.

Notes and observations from Day 7 at UW fall camp:

— About several thousand fans were on hand at Husky Stadium for the second open practice of camp, this the first practice contested in full pads. The melodic tones of Damon Huard provided play-by-play of the day, and them took part in the annual Picture Day event with fans on the field after practice.

— It was an improved day for the offense, owning in part to extended work in the red zone. Each of the three offensive units found the end zone at least once during the final team red zone period.

— On the first snap of the final 11-on-11 series, freshman QB Jake Haener threw to the far side of the end zone, where freshman WR Ty Jones made a nice adjustment around freshman CB Keith Taylor for a touchdown in a threes-on-threes series (see fan video below).

— On the final play of the day, from inside the 5, Haener found freshman WR Terrell Bynum in the flat for what appeared to be a short touchdown. The play was ruled off by an illegal procedure penalty.

— Running the No. 2 offense, K.J. Carta-Samuels rolled to his right and threw back against the grain to find Chico McClatcher in the back of the end zone.

— Myles Gaskin had a TD run of about 15 yards for the No. 1 offense.

— In an earlier red zone rill, senior RB Ralph Kinne scored on a TD run for the threes.

— The No. 1 offense scored when Jake Browning found WR Andre Baccellia in the back of the end zone.

— LB Connor O’Brien recovered a bad snap in the backfield, and on the next play freshman CB Elijah Molden intercepted Daniel Bridge-Gadd.

— CB Myles Bryant had an interception during a one-on-one drill in the end zone, continuing his impressive week.

— There were several periods dedicated to special teams. Chico McClatcher got the first crack at kick return and he broke free into the open field. Austin Joyner, Jomon Dotson and Salvon Ahmed also returned kicks.

— Redshirt freshman DL Levi Onwuzurike got some time with the No. 1 defense in the final series. He’s had a nice first week.

Note: The Huskies have an off day on Monday. The team will have its third and final practice open to the public on Friday afternoon.