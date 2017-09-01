The Huskies, who are 27½-point favorites Friday, must make a statement to an audience that again is looking at their non-conference games with a jaundiced eye. In their quest to get back to the College Football Playoff, the Huskies cannot afford a slip-up in non-conference play.

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — On paper, the Huskies’ opener against Rutgers on Friday night shapes up as an unequivocal mismatch, and I have no doubt that will be the case when the venue shifts from paper to the field turf of High Point Solutions Stadium.

If the experts who installed the Huskies as 27½-point favorites are correct (and spoiler alert: they are), UW will have all the high points, and the Scarlet Knights will be absent any solutions.

But that doesn’t mean the Huskies don’t have considerable stakes in this game and the two that follow, as they set off on a non-conference schedule that for the second year in a row lacks both glitz and gravity.

For that precise reason, the Huskies must make a statement, or at least as much of one as possible, to an audience that is once again looking at their warmup games with a jaundiced eye. In their quest to get back to the College Football Playoff, the Huskies absolutely cannot afford a slip-up in non-conference — and in this case, “slip-up” is defined as anything less than dominance.

Let’s face it: The Huskies’ weak non-conference schedule last year, ranked 127th toughest out of 128 FBS teams, very nearly kept them out of the playoffs. The CFP committee said as much in so many words when they strongly criticized that schedule before handing Washington the fourth and final playoff spot against No. 1 Alabama — much to the ire of Penn State supporters, who felt their Nittany Lions had earned it.

Last September, UW opened its season against a Rutgers team that would go on to have a 2-10 record, including a winless mark in the Big Ten. The Huskies followed with games against Idaho and Portland State, and although they won those three by a total margin of 148-30, it did virtually nothing to enhance UW’s resume.

Now they face a Rutgers team that is purported to be improved, with a new offensive coordinator and senior Kyle Bolin, a Louisville transfer, at quarterback. Yet the Scarlet Knights still are expected to be the doormat of the Big Ten. And after that, the Huskies face Montana, an FCS team that will offer little resistance despite the fervent desire of grad and Times reporter Ryan Divish; and Fresno State, coming off a 1-11 record that its new coach, Jeff Tedford — a consultant under UW coach Chris Petersen last year — will try to rectify.

I saw one ranking that had the Huskies with the 40th-toughest non-conference schedule. All seven teams above them in the AP poll have substantially more difficult paths: No. 1 Alabama had the seventh-toughest preseason schedule, No. 2 Ohio State was 13th, No. 3 Florida State was sixth, No. 4 USC was eighth, No. 5 Clemson was 20th, No. 6 Penn State was 30th, and No. 7 Oklahoma State was fourth.

Of course, some of that will be mitigated for the Huskies once they open the nine-game Pac-12 season. The Pac-12 generally is regarded as the third- or fourth-toughest FBS conference, and the Huskies will have ample opportunity to make their case in those games, even without a matchup against USC (at least until a potential showdown in the Pac-12 title game).

But the perceived ease of their non-conference slate just adds urgency for Washington to come out of the gates blazing. They can’t do anything, at this point, about the strength of their foes, but at least they can put their own strength on full display.

Mind you, none of this is the fault of Petersen or athletic director Jen Cohen, who inherited this schedule when they took their jobs. And it’s not necessarily even the fault of their predecessors. When Rutgers was scheduled for this home-and-home series four years ago, the Scarlet Knights were coming off a nine-win season in 2012 and six wins in 2013. Who knew back then they’d slip-slide into such irrelevancy?

The good news is that change is coming for Washington. Next year, the Huskies open against Auburn in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game in Atlanta, which will be a showdown of national prominence. Cohen deserves credit for making that happen last August, a task that required negotiations with Nevada and North Dakota to move previously scheduled games.

After that, the Huskies have home-and-home series with BYU (2018-19) and Michigan (2020-21). It’s hard to imagine that either program would slip so far that they won’t be regarded as meaningful games against quality opponents.

That’s not how Friday’s game with Rutgers will be regarded. But the Huskies still have plenty at stake if they want to fulfill their ambitions.