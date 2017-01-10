It's the Huskies' highest season-ending ranking since the 2000 season.

Adam Jude
By
Seattle Times staff reporter

The Washington Huskies are ranked fourth in the final Associated Press Top 25 poll of the 2016 college football season, UW’s highest season-ending ranking since finishing third after the 2000 season.

Washington finished the season 12-2 and won its first Pac-12 championship since 2000, ultimately losing to Alabama in the College Football Playoff semifinals.

The Huskies finished No. 3 to conclude the 2000 season, which included a victory over Purdue in the Rose Bowl.

Clemson finished atop AP poll released early Tuesday, knocking Alabama from the spot it held all season, and USC became the first team to finish as high as No. 3 with three losses.

The Tigers were voted No. 1 in the final poll for the first time since 1981. The Crimson Tide was trying to become only the third team to go wire-to-wire as No. 1, but lost 35-31 to Clemson on Monday night in the College Football Playoff championship game.

USC, which started the season 1-3 — including a 52-6 opening loss to Alabama — jumped from all the way from ninth in the final regular-season rankings to third.

Oklahoma finished fifth, Ohio State was sixth and Penn State seventh, followed by Florida State at eighth. Wisconsin was No. 9 and Michigan 10th.
Here’s the complete final poll:
  1. Clemson
  2. Alabama
  3. USC
  4. Washington
  5. Oklahoma
  6. Ohio State
  7. Penn State
  8. Florida State
  9. Wisconsin
  10. Michigan
  11. Oklahoma State
  12. Stanford
  13. LSU
  14. Florida
  15. Western Michigan
  16. Virginia Tech
  17. Colorado
  18. West Virginia
  19. South Florida
  20. Miami
  21. Louisville
  22. Tennessee
  23. Utah
  24. Auburn
  25. San Diego State
And here’s the ballot I submitted to the AP:
  1. Clemson
  2. Alabama
  3. Washington
  4. Ohio State
  5. USC
  6. Penn State
  7. Oklahoma
  8. Oklahoma State
  9. Florida State
  10. Michigan
  11. Wisconsin
  12. Colorado
  13. Western Michigan
  14. South Florida
  15. Stanford
  16. Utah
  17. Virginia Tech
  18. Florida
  19. LSU
  20. West Virginia
  21. SDSU
  22. BYU
  23. Auburn
  24. Tennessee
  25. Kansas State
Adam Jude: 206-464-2364 or ajude@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @A_Jude. Adam Jude is the UW football beat writer for The Seattle Times.