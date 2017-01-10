It's the Huskies' highest season-ending ranking since the 2000 season.

The Washington Huskies are ranked fourth in the final Associated Press Top 25 poll of the 2016 college football season, UW’s highest season-ending ranking since finishing third after the 2000 season.

Washington finished the season 12-2 and won its first Pac-12 championship since 2000, ultimately losing to Alabama in the College Football Playoff semifinals.

The Huskies finished No. 3 to conclude the 2000 season, which included a victory over Purdue in the Rose Bowl.

Clemson finished atop AP poll released early Tuesday, knocking Alabama from the spot it held all season, and USC became the first team to finish as high as No. 3 with three losses.

The Tigers were voted No. 1 in the final poll for the first time since 1981. The Crimson Tide was trying to become only the third team to go wire-to-wire as No. 1, but lost 35-31 to Clemson on Monday night in the College Football Playoff championship game.

USC, which started the season 1-3 — including a 52-6 opening loss to Alabama — jumped from all the way from ninth in the final regular-season rankings to third.

Oklahoma finished fifth, Ohio State was sixth and Penn State seventh, followed by Florida State at eighth. Wisconsin was No. 9 and Michigan 10th.

Here’s the complete final poll:

Clemson Alabama USC Washington Oklahoma Ohio State Penn State Florida State Wisconsin Michigan Oklahoma State Stanford LSU Florida Western Michigan Virginia Tech Colorado West Virginia South Florida Miami Louisville Tennessee Utah Auburn San Diego State

And here’s the ballot I submitted to the AP: