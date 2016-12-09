Las Vegas would give better odds to a three-loss team and one that finished third in its division than to Washington against Alabama.

Despite the Huskies finishing their pre-bowl season with a pair of top-25 wins away from home, by 28 and 31 points respectively, there were still some who cried foul when the College Football Playoff committee chose Washington as the No. 4 seed over Wisconsin and Penn State.

Yet, it’s not those two runners up that Las Vegas oddsmakers believe would have a better shot against Alabama. No, it’s a three-loss team and another that finished third in its division.

The Big Lead’s Ryan Glasspiegel asked two oddsmakers — Jeff Sherman of the Westgate SuperBook and Jason Simbal of CG Technology — how the odds of the Huskies, who both books list as 15.5-point underdogs, compare to other teams the committee left out.

There seemed to be a consensus. While the Huskies would fare better in Vegas than their two closest competitors for the No. 4 spot, Big Ten champion Penn State and runner-up Wisconsin, had Michigan made the playoff, the Wolverines would have had the best odds against the Crimson Tide. Still, they would be underdogs by more than a touchdown — nine points per Westgate and eight per CG.

USC fares only slightly better than the Huskies according to CG Technology’s odds — the Trojans would be 14.5-point underdogs — but have a few points on Washington when going by Westgate, which pegs the Trojans as 11.5-point underdogs.

Here are the full odds given to The Big Lead:

Westgate SuperBook

Alabama -9 vs. Michigan

Alabama -11.5 vs. USC

Alabama -16.5 vs. Wisconsin

Alabama -17.5 vs. Penn State

CG Technology

Alabama -8 vs. Michigan

Alabama -14 vs. USC

Alabama -18 vs. Wisconsin

Alabama -21 vs. Penn State