Huskies hold Stanford to 29 yards rushing on 30 attempts — including eight sacks.

UW GAME REPORT

Final: No. 10 Washington 44, No. 7 Stanford 6.

Player of the game: Sophomore QB Jake Browning was efficient and precise, completing 15 of 21 passes for 210 yards and three touchdowns. He did the bulk of his throwing in the first half, when UW took a 23-0 lead. For the season, Browning has 17 touchdown passes — one more than he had all of last season — and two interceptions.

Stat of the game: The Huskies sacked Stanford’s QBs eight times — after Stanford had allowed just four in the first three games of the season.

Quote: “That’s unheard of.” — Browning, on UW’s defense holding Stanford to 29 net rushing yards on 30 attempts (including sacks).