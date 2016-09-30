Huskies hold Stanford to 29 yards rushing on 30 attempts — including eight sacks.
UW GAME REPORT
Final: No. 10 Washington 44, No. 7 Stanford 6.
Player of the game: Sophomore QB Jake Browning was efficient and precise, completing 15 of 21 passes for 210 yards and three touchdowns. He did the bulk of his throwing in the first half, when UW took a 23-0 lead. For the season, Browning has 17 touchdown passes — one more than he had all of last season — and two interceptions.
Stat of the game: The Huskies sacked Stanford’s QBs eight times — after Stanford had allowed just four in the first three games of the season.
Most Read Stories
- Police think there might be more to road-rage killing of young dad in Federal Way
- DEA moves to ban kratom, frustrating both scientists and users
- ‘Plan ahead, be ready’: Friday’s UW-Stanford rush-hour kickoff to be traffic challenge
- Is Port Angeles ready to realize its potential? | PNW Magazine VIEW
- Suspect tried to buy handgun at store just before mall shooting, owner says
Quote: “That’s unheard of.” — Browning, on UW’s defense holding Stanford to 29 net rushing yards on 30 attempts (including sacks).
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.