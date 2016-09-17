Also, post-game interviews with Jake Browning, Pete Kwiatkowski and Jonathan Smith, plus highlights and a full boxscore.

Final score: No. 8 Washington 41, Portland State 3

Players of the game: Could probably name UW’s entire defense here, but defensive linemen Greg Gaines (team-high 7 tackles, 2 for loss), Vita Vea (6 tackles, 1 for loss) and Elijah Qualls (3 tackles, 2 for loss, 1 sack) for helping to hold Portland State to 34 yards rushing on 42 carries.

Quote: “That’s brutal. I just read that stat. I’d also like to marry Miss America, but some things never happen. Not against that defense.” — Portland State coach Bruce Barnum, on Vikings’ 34 yards rushing.

Noteworthy:

— Jake Browning‘s 9 TD passes the past two games are the most ever by a UW QB in consecutive games.

— The Huskies have scored at least 40 points in six consecutive games, extending its school record and making that the longest such active streak in the nation.

— The Huskies are outscoring opponents by a combined 45-0 in the first quarter, 52-3 in the second quarter for a 97-3 first-half advantage through three games.