Also, post-game interviews with Jake Browning, Pete Kwiatkowski and Jonathan Smith, plus highlights and a full boxscore.
Final score: No. 8 Washington 41, Portland State 3
Players of the game: Could probably name UW’s entire defense here, but defensive linemen Greg Gaines (team-high 7 tackles, 2 for loss), Vita Vea (6 tackles, 1 for loss) and Elijah Qualls (3 tackles, 2 for loss, 1 sack) for helping to hold Portland State to 34 yards rushing on 42 carries.
Quote: “That’s brutal. I just read that stat. I’d also like to marry Miss America, but some things never happen. Not against that defense.” — Portland State coach Bruce Barnum, on Vikings’ 34 yards rushing.
Noteworthy:
Most Read Stories
- Garfield football team takes knee during national anthem prior to game Friday night WATCH
- Seattle becomes No. 1 U.S. market for Chinese homebuyers
- Jimmy Fallon faces social media backlash after Trump interview
- Seahawks safety Earl Thomas didn't shower after Sunday's game because he was so disappointed in his play WATCH
- Open ‘safe places’ in Seattle, King County for heroin use, task force says VIEW
— Jake Browning‘s 9 TD passes the past two games are the most ever by a UW QB in consecutive games.
— The Huskies have scored at least 40 points in six consecutive games, extending its school record and making that the longest such active streak in the nation.
— The Huskies are outscoring opponents by a combined 45-0 in the first quarter, 52-3 in the second quarter for a 97-3 first-half advantage through three games.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.