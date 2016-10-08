The Huskies' 70 points were the most they've ever scored against Oregon.

Final: No. 5 Washington 70, Oregon 21.

Player of the game: Sophomore QB Jake Browning set a UW record with six touchdown passes and he added two rushing touchdowns before giving way to backup K.J. Carta-Samuels early in the fourth quarter. John Ross III had three TD catches, Dante Pettis had two and Jomon Dotson had the other.

Key stat: The Huskies’ 70 points were the most they’ve ever scored against Oregon … and it’s the second-most an opponent has ever scored on Oregon in Eugene (Texas scored 71 in 1941).

Quote: “I’m just glad I don’t have to talk about this streak — I don’t have to answer that. That’s probably the No. 1 thing I’ve been asked since the day I got to Seattle. That’s why I’m really happy, so I don’t have to answer that question.” — UW coach Chris Petersen.