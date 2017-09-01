Kickoff is at 5 p.m. PT on Fox Sports 1.

UW GAME DAY

No. 8 Huskies (0-0) at Rutgers (0-0)

5 p.m. PT Saturday at High Point Solutions Stadium, Piscataway, N.J.

TV: Fox Sports 1. Radio: KOMO-AM 1000/FM-97.7

LATEST LINE: Huskies favored by 27.5 points

UW KEY PLAYERS

QB Jake Browning: 43 TD, 9 INT in ‘16

RB Myles Gaskin: 1,373 yards, 10 TD in ‘16

DL Vita Vea: AP All-America second team

LB Keishawn Bierria: 70 tackles in ‘16

RUTGERS KEY PLAYERS

QB Kyle Bolin: 13 TD, 10 INT-x

RB Gus Edwards: 977 yards, 12 TD-y

WR/KR Janarion Grant: 8 return TDs

LB Trevor Morris: 102 tackles in ‘16

x-career stats at Louisville

y-career stats at Miami

FIRST THINGS FIRST: The Huskies dominated opponents in the first quarter last season, outscoring them by a combined 176-33 in 14 games. It all started against Rutgers at Husky Stadium, where UW jumped out to a 24-0 lead behind several big plays from the offense. The Huskies, obviously, will hope to recreate that this season. “There’s going to be some butterflies, which is expected, but we’ve got to be able to execute from snap one,” UW offensive coordinator Jonathan Smith said.

FRESH FACES: Five true freshmen are expected to debut for the Huskies on Friday, including Juanita High productive Salvon Ahmed (Suh-VON OCK-med). The Huskies plan to use Ahmed, probably the fastest player on the UW roster, as both a running back and wide receiver. Said Smith: “We’ll try to sprinkle him in early on. … He is dynamic, he’s earned this right. We’ve moved him around a lot and he’s absorbed that, so he’ll get his opportunity early. It might be sparing, but as he goes along we’ll see.”

(RE)TURN IT UP: The Huskies got a kickoff return for a touchdown (John Ross III) and a punt-return touchdown (Dante Pettis) against Rutgers last year. Pettis returns as the most productive punt returner in UW history. Rutgers, meanwhile, has one of the nation’s most potential return men in Janarion Grant, whose eight career return touchdowns (five on kickoffs, three on punts) are tied for the all-time NCAA lead.

HOT TUB TIME: On the field, Rutgers wound up going winless in the Big Ten last season. If nothing else this year, the Rutgers’ marketing team has come up with a winning idea. As part of a “War Before the Shore” campaign, Rutgers plans to install a temporary Jacuzzi in the student section for Friday’s game and place boats near the end zones for a few fans to sit in during the game. The campaign is a play on the nearby Jersey Shore, a popular destination for the upcoming Labor Day weekend.

SUSPENSIONS: Both teams announced this week the suspension of key players. The Huskies will be without preseason All-American LB Azeem Victor (one-game suspension) and sophomore DB Austin Joyner (two games). Junior Ben Burr-Kirven is expected to make his first career start in Victor’s place. Rutgers this week announced that their leading receiver from last season, Jawuan Harris, has been suspended for the opener.