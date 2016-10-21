Kickoff set for 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Husky Stadium for a Pac-12 Network broadcast.

UW GAME DAY

No. 5 Huskies (6-0, 3-0) vs. Oregon State (2-4, 1-2)

3:30 p.m. Saturday at Husky Stadium

TV: Pac-12 Network. Radio: KOMO-AM 1000/FM-97.7

Latest line: Huskies favored by 36.5.

UW KEY PLAYERS

QB Jake Browning: 23 TDs, 2 INT, 204.9 rating

RB Myles Gaskin: 599 yards, 5 TD

DT Elijah Qualls: 19 tackles, 4 TFL

LB Keishawn Bierria: 35 tackles, 4 fumble recoveries

OSU KEY PLAYERS

QB Marcus McMaryion: 5-for-9, 74 yards, 1 TD this season

WR Seth Collins: 26 catches, 286 yards

LB Caleb Saulo: 52 tackles, 3 TFL

CB Treston Decoud: 32 tackles, 2 INT

JAKE THE GREAT: In UW’s 52-7 victory at Oregon State last year, Jake Browning completed 18-of-20 passes for 211 yards, four touchdowns, no interceptions and a career-best 244.6 efficiency rating. That day marked the start of UW’s ongoing nine-game winning streak. Over those nine games, Browning has completed 159-of-218 passes for 2,116 yards, 27 TDs and 3 interceptions. Yes, the Heisman hype is warranted.

BATTERED BEAVERS: Oregon State’s offense is hurting. The Beavers lost their top two quarterbacks to injuries in a loss to Utah last week. Starter Darell Garretson is out for the season with a broken ankle, and freshman Conor Blount (knee) has been ruled out this week. The Beavers will turn to sophomore Marcus McMaryion for his first start of the season. He completed 8 of 16 passes for 109 yards, one TD and one interception vs. UW last year. True freshman Mason Moran, who had been workong on the scout team until this week, will be OSU’s No. 2 QB. Meanwhile, the Beavers’ starting running back, Ryan Nall, is doubtful to play Saturday with a foot injury. UW, meanwhile, is expected to have WR Chico McClatcher back from injury.

SHUT IT DOWN: UW junior Sidney Jones ranks among the top cornerbacks in the nation, according to Pro Football Focus. In six games, opponents have thrown at Jones just nine times — and he’s allowed four receptions for 20 yards and no TDs. He’s given up only one catch for every 40.8 snaps he’s on the field, a mark that ranks No. 1 in the FBS.

HOME-FIELD ADVANTAGE? In their last home game, 72,027 fans turned out for the Huskies’ 44-6 rout of Stanford, one of the rowdiest atmospheres at Husky Stadium in years. Folks don’t seem quite as pumped for Saturday’s homecoming game against OSU: As of Monday, UW reported sales of about 63,000 tickets.