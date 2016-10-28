Kickoff set for 12:30 p.m. PT Saturday on Fox Sports 1.

UW GAME DAY

No. 4 Huskies (7-0, 4-0) vs. No. 17 Utah (7-1, 4-1)

12:30 p.m. PT Saturday at Rice-Eccles Stadium

TV: Fox Sports 1. Radio: KOMO-AM 1000/FM-97.7

Latest line: Huskies favored by 10.5

UW KEY PLAYERS

QB Jake Browning: 30 total TDs, 2 INT, 204.9 rating

RB Myles Gaskin: 727 yards, 6 TD

DT Greg Gaines: 19 tackles, 7.5 TFL

S Budda Baker: 31 tackles, 3.5 TFL, 1 INT

UTAH KEY PLAYERS

QB Troy Williams: 1,725 yards, 12 total TD, 5 INT

RB Joe Williams: 586 yards, 5 TDs

DT Lowell Lotulelei: 11 tackles, 2 TFL

LB Chase Hansen: 49 tackles, 4.5 TFL

A SHOWCASE SHOWDOWN: For the second year in a row, ESPN is on the Utah campus to broadcast its popular “College GameDay” preview show Saturday (6 a.m. to 9 a.m. PT). The show’s arrival adds an air of excitement to the matchup, and a sold-out crowd of about 46,000 is expected at one of the Pac-12’s most intimidating venues. The matchup could be a preview of the Pac-12 championship game and will implications in the College Football Playoff chase. The CFP committee will release its first rankings of the season Tuesday, and a win would certainly boost UW’s chances at top-four ranking; a loss would almost certainly eliminate Utah from playoff consideration.

AN EARLY TRICK OR TREAT? The Huskies called a successful flea flicker in last week’s victory over Oregon State, but have otherwise limited the number of trick plays called this season. That could change Saturday, as both teams have been known to add that sort of wrinkle on occasion.

SOMETHING SPECIAL: Utah’s Mitch Wishnowsky ranks second nationally in punting average (48.1) and is could become the Utes’ third straight Ray Guy Award winner as the country’s best punter. (Tom Hackett won it the past two years.) In a game where field position could be a big factor, Wishnowsky’s contributions will matter. UW coach Chris Petersen called Wishnowsky “special,” and praised Utah’s special teams in general. It’s important to them,” he said. “Everybody says it’s important to them, but I know it’s important to those guys.” The Huskies, meanwhile, had two special-teams snafus in the fourth quarter of their blowout of Oregon State last week, getting a punt blocked and fumble away an OSU onside kick. UW had mostly reserves in at the time.

KEY STAT: 0 — The Huskies’ offense hasn’t had a turnover in their past three games (and only four all year). Utah, meanwhile, leads the nation with 22 takeaways.

INJURIES: Senior outside linebacker Joe Mathis, UW’s sack leader, is doubtful to play vs. Utah. He missed the Oregon State game with a foot injury. The status for Utah senior safety Marcus Williams is unknown. A potential first-round NFL pick, Williams sat out Utah’s victory at UCLA last week with a knee injury.