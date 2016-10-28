Kickoff set for 12:30 p.m. PT Saturday on Fox Sports 1.
UW GAME DAY
No. 4 Huskies (7-0, 4-0) vs. No. 17 Utah (7-1, 4-1)
12:30 p.m. PT Saturday at Rice-Eccles Stadium
TV: Fox Sports 1. Radio: KOMO-AM 1000/FM-97.7
Latest line: Huskies favored by 10.5
UW KEY PLAYERS
QB Jake Browning: 30 total TDs, 2 INT, 204.9 rating
RB Myles Gaskin: 727 yards, 6 TD
DT Greg Gaines: 19 tackles, 7.5 TFL
S Budda Baker: 31 tackles, 3.5 TFL, 1 INT
Most Read Stories
- Jury acquits leaders of Malheur wildlife-refuge standoff
- Watch: Shots reportedly fired, 141 arrested at Dakota Access Pipeline protests WATCH
- Suspicious? Gay groomsman only one left out of rehearsal dinner | Dear Carolyn
- Ex-Seahawk Marshawn Lynch is never far from teammates’ memories WATCH
- Group headed by Tim Leiweke interested in KeyArena renovation for NBA, NHL VIEW
UTAH KEY PLAYERS
QB Troy Williams: 1,725 yards, 12 total TD, 5 INT
RB Joe Williams: 586 yards, 5 TDs
DT Lowell Lotulelei: 11 tackles, 2 TFL
LB Chase Hansen: 49 tackles, 4.5 TFL
A SHOWCASE SHOWDOWN: For the second year in a row, ESPN is on the Utah campus to broadcast its popular “College GameDay” preview show Saturday (6 a.m. to 9 a.m. PT). The show’s arrival adds an air of excitement to the matchup, and a sold-out crowd of about 46,000 is expected at one of the Pac-12’s most intimidating venues. The matchup could be a preview of the Pac-12 championship game and will implications in the College Football Playoff chase. The CFP committee will release its first rankings of the season Tuesday, and a win would certainly boost UW’s chances at top-four ranking; a loss would almost certainly eliminate Utah from playoff consideration.
AN EARLY TRICK OR TREAT? The Huskies called a successful flea flicker in last week’s victory over Oregon State, but have otherwise limited the number of trick plays called this season. That could change Saturday, as both teams have been known to add that sort of wrinkle on occasion.
SOMETHING SPECIAL: Utah’s Mitch Wishnowsky ranks second nationally in punting average (48.1) and is could become the Utes’ third straight Ray Guy Award winner as the country’s best punter. (Tom Hackett won it the past two years.) In a game where field position could be a big factor, Wishnowsky’s contributions will matter. UW coach Chris Petersen called Wishnowsky “special,” and praised Utah’s special teams in general. It’s important to them,” he said. “Everybody says it’s important to them, but I know it’s important to those guys.” The Huskies, meanwhile, had two special-teams snafus in the fourth quarter of their blowout of Oregon State last week, getting a punt blocked and fumble away an OSU onside kick. UW had mostly reserves in at the time.
KEY STAT: 0 — The Huskies’ offense hasn’t had a turnover in their past three games (and only four all year). Utah, meanwhile, leads the nation with 22 takeaways.
INJURIES: Senior outside linebacker Joe Mathis, UW’s sack leader, is doubtful to play vs. Utah. He missed the Oregon State game with a foot injury. The status for Utah senior safety Marcus Williams is unknown. A potential first-round NFL pick, Williams sat out Utah’s victory at UCLA last week with a knee injury.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.