Plus, a sneak peek at ESPN's feature on Jake Browning, and UW's new episode of "The Pursuit."

UW GAME DAY

No. 4 Huskies (9-0, 6-0) vs. USC (6-3, 5-2)

4:30 p.m. Saturday at Husky Stadium

TV: FOX. Radio: KOMO-AM 1000/FM-97.7

LATEST LINE: Huskies favored by 8.5 points

UW KEY PLAYERS

QB Jake Browning: 38 total TD, 3 INT, 202.8 rating

WR John Ross III: 44 catches, 742 yards, 14 TD

LB Azeem Victor: 68 tackles, 3.0 TFL

CB Sidney Jones: 1 INT, 1 FF vs. USC last year

USC KEY PLAYERS

QB Sam Darnold: 22 total TD, 4 INT, 168.1 rating

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster: 48 catches, 641 yards, 8 TD

LB Cameron Smith: 63 tackles, 6.0 TFL

CB Adoree’ Jackson: 42 tackles, 2 INT

SET THOSE ALARMS EARLY (OR, YOU KNOW, PROGRAM THAT DVR): ESPN’s “College GameDay” will broadcast from UW’s Red Square starting at 6 a.m. Saturday. Hundreds, if not thousands, of fans will be there, signs and all. No doubt, the Cougar flag will be there, too. A sold-out crowd is then expected for the afternoon kickoff at Husky Stadium, and the Huskies are hoping the atmosphere is as electric as it was for the Friday-night game against Stanford on Sept. 30. Chris Petersen called that night one of the “handful” of best stadium experiences he’s been a part of.

SALUTE: The Huskies, who have worn their traditional gold helmets for every game this season, will wear black helmets, black jerseys and black pants Saturday as a tribute to the military. Each player will wear a patch on his chest displaying the name of veteran, and the “W” in the helmets will feature the American flag. “I think it’s the perfect time (with) what’s going on right now in our country and that’s just our way to acknowledge and thank ’em,” Petersen said. “Our team couldn’t be more proud to go out and honor that.”

RETURN TO SENDER: The Huskies have two special return men in John Ross III and Dante Pettis. USC has Adoree’ Jackson, whom Petersen lavished with praise this week. “He’s the best that I’ve studied — by far the best,” Petersen said. Jackson, a junior cornerback, holds USC’s career record for kickoff return yards; he has a 100-yard kick-return TD and a 77-yard punt-return TD this season. He’s also expected to see some time at wide receiver.

NOTES: The Huskies’ 12-game winning streak is the second-longest in the nation (Alabama has won 21 in a row). … UW continues to lead the FBS in turnover margin (plus-1.67 per game). … The status of UW’s regular starter at left guard, senior Jake Eldrenkamp, is unknown. Eldrenkamp has missed the last two games. True freshman Nick Harris started the last two games at left guard and was named UW’s lineman of the week after the victory at Cal. … The Trojans debuted at No. 20 in this week’s CFP rankings. … USC is expected to have RB Justin Davis (476 yards, 2 TD) back from ankle injury that kept him out the last three games. With Davis out, sophomore Ronald Jones II has rushed for 471 yards and six TDs the past three games.

Here’s a preview of the ESPN feature on Jake Browning set to air at 7:27 a.m. Saturday:

And here’s UW’s latest episode of “The Pursuit”: