Adam Jude
By
Seattle Times staff reporter

The Washington Huskies have bolstered their future nonconference football schedules with the addition of Ohio State in 2024 and 2025, the schools announced Thursday.

The Buckeyes are scheduled to visit Husky Stadium on Sept. 7, 2024, with the Huskies’ return to Ohio Stadium set for Sept. 13, 2025.

Both UW and Ohio State were College Football Playoff finalists last season. The Buckeyes beat Oregon to win the CFP national championship after the 2014 season.

In 11 previous meetings, Buckeyes have an 8-3 record against the Huskies. They most recently play in 2007, a 33-14 Ohio State victory. They faced each other three times in the 1950s, twice more in the 1960s, once in 1986, three times in the 1990s and, more recently, in 2003 and 2007.

The only two major-conference, non-league opponents the Huskies have played more frequently are Minnesota (17 times) and Michigan (12).

The Huskies are scheduled to play Michigan in 2020 and 2021, but Michigan has broached the idea of backing out of that series, according to a source. Michigan would have to pay a sizeable buyout if it opts to cancel that series, which was announced in 2014.

UW’s FUTURE SCHEDULES

2017
Sept. 1 at Rutgers
Sept. 9 vs. Montana
Sept. 16 vs. Fresno State
Sept. 23 at Colorado
Sept. 30 at Oregon State
Oct. 7 vs. Cal
Oct. 14 at Arizona State
Oct. 28 vs. UCLA
Nov. 4 vs. Oregon
Nov. 10 at Stanford
Nov. 18 vs. Utah
Nov. 25 vs. Washington State

2018
Sept. 1 vs. Auburn (at Atlanta)
Sept. 8 vs. North Dakota
Sept. 29 vs. BYU

2019
Aug. 31 vs. Eastern Washington
Sept. 14 vs. Hawai’i
Sept. 21 at BYU

2020
Sept. 5 vs. Michigan
Sept. 12 vs. Sacramento State
Sept. 19 vs. Utah State

2021
Sept. 4 vs. Montana
Sept. 18 at Michigan

2024
Sept. 14 vs. Ohio State

2025
Sept. 13 at Ohio State

2027
TBD vs. Nevada

Adam Jude: 206-464-2364 or ajude@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @A_Jude. Adam Jude is the UW football beat writer for The Seattle Times.