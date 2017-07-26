Much as he’d like, coach Chris Petersen can’t stifle the buzz and expectations that now surround Husky football. Not coming off a Pac-12 title, a berth in the College Football Playoff and a roster teeming with talented returnees at vital positions. So I say, why not embrace it?

Chris Petersen has resurrected Husky football prominence, reopened the recruiting pipeline and put Washington back on a cycle of perennial contention.

But as another season of vast promise dawns for UW, with fall camp starting Monday and the opener against Rutgers looming one month later on Sept. 1, Petersen is powerless in one regard.

Much as he’d like, and as much as he’ll no doubt try, he can’t stifle the buzz and expectations that now surround Husky football. Not coming off a Pac-12 title, a berth in the College Football Playoff and a roster teeming with talented returnees at vital positions on both sides of the ball.

Pac-12 media days When, where: Wednesday-Thursday, Hollywood, Calif. TV: Pac-12 Networks UW on Wednesday: The media podium session for coach Chris Petersen and players Jake Browning and Keishawn Bierria will be at 11:45 a.m. They also will appear on the Pac-12 Networks’ Media Days Special (Petersen at 9:50 a.m. and Browning and Bierria at 10:06 a.m.). WSU on Thursday: The media podium session for coach Mike Leach and players Jamal Morrow and Peyton Pelluer will be at 10:55 a.m. They also will appear on the Pac-12 Networks’ Media Days Special (Leach at 11:34 a.m. and Morrow and Pelluer at 11:48 a.m.). Live updates: Go to seattletimes.com/sports for live updates from Adam Jude and other Pac-12 writers Wednesday and Thursday.

So, I say, why not embrace it? Oh, not Petersen, at least not publicly. The coach is hard-wired to be a Debbie Downer when it comes to accepting plaudits, a stance he strongly feels is in the best interests of the team. With Pac-12 Media Days starting Wednesday, Peter­sen probably already is practicing his downplaying techniques.

But the rest of the world should just wrap their brain around the cold, hard facts: The Huskies are going to be damned good. No use running or hiding from that reality, or pretending it’s not warranted. Not at this stage of their evolution.

Remember last year, when the Huskies were emerging as the darlings of analysts everywhere, the chic pick as a national breakout team? And remember how Petersen harrumphed all offseason and preseason about how premature it was because they hadn’t proven anything?

Well, he can’t use that excuse now. Sure, it’s a new season and there are never any guarantees, which is how coaches are programmed to think. Granted, Washington lost a bunch of great players, including five taken in the NFL draft (four of those in the first two rounds). But it’s hard to look at the 2017 Huskies and not see another season in which they’ll contend for the Pac-12 title and be in the conversation for another trip to the College Football Playoff.

They have a schedule that is greased for such a route, with a flimsy nonconference slate, and a league schedule that is missing USC — this year’s chic pick as a national breakout team with everyone’s darling, Sam Darnold, at quarterback. If they don’t stumble, the Huskies could well be on a collision course with the Trojans — the only team to beat them in the regular season last year — in the Pac-12 title game.

The Huskies have an offense that looks loaded, even with the not-insignificant loss of wide receiver John Ross. They have an accomplished returning quarterback in Jake Browning, a decorated running back in Myles Gaskin, and an offensive line filled with NFL prospects. Even with Ross gone to the NFL as the No. 9 overall pick, the Huskies still have an elite go-to receiver in Dante Pettis. Browning and Gaskin are on a pace, if they remain healthy, to break most of the Husky records at their positions.

On defense, they have an All-American candidate up front in Vita Vea and two linebackers headed to the NFL in Keishawn Bierria and Azeem Victor, in front of a secondary that was depleted by NFL defections but still has plenty of talent, led by safety Taylor Rapp, last year’s Pac-12 Defensive Freshman of the Year.

All that is clearly the foundation for a powerhouse season. Yes, foundations sometimes crumble. The Huskies have plenty of potential concerns, including but not limited to the health of Browning’s shoulder, the pass rush, the relative inexperience of the secondary, and the void left by Ross. Last year, Washington was humbled by both USC and Alabama, which should serve as motivation and as a reminder that they still have room for growth.

In general, though, the Huskies have arrived at a great place, one where the overwhelming sentiment is an optimism that is well-earned. Considering where they came from, it’s a remarkable change of mind-set.

If last year was the most anticipated Washington season in a decade, this one has a slightly different vibe — the sense that such anticipation is about to become the norm.