Fall camp starts Monday at Husky Stadium.

The Huskies on Sunday released their new 105-man roster, a day before the start of fall camp.

A few tidbits:

— Redshirt freshman cornerback Byron Murphy has switched from jersey No. 6 to No. 1.

— Freshmen jersey numbers: RB Salvon Ahmed (26); OL Henry Bainivalu (66); TE Hunter Bryant (19); WR Terrell Bynum (28); WR Alex Cook (15); QB Jake Haener (13); WR Ty Jones (20); OL Jaxson Kirkland (65); DB Brandon McKinney (11); CB Elijah Molden (3); LB Ariel Ngata (52); OL Cole Norgaard (63); TE Cade Otton (83); OLB Joe Tryon (51);

— Not included on the fall camp roster are two signees from the 2017 class: DL Ali Gaye of Edmonds-Woodway High, and LB Jordan Lolohea from Salt Lake City. Gaye is expected to grayshirt this season; Lolohea is taking a two-year church mission.

— Kentwood High product Josiah Bronson, a transfer from Temple, will wear No. 90. Bronson will have to sit out this season, per NCAA transfer rules. He is the brother of onetime UW running back Demitrius Bronson.

— New walk-ons: DL Jarryn Bush (Timberline HS, Lacey); PK Peyton Henry (Monte Vista HS, Danville, Calif.); RB Nate Inlenfeldt (Notre Dame Academy, Green Bay, Wisc.); OL Chase Skuza (Sumner HS)

— Junior cornerback Brandon Lewis has taken a medical retirement.

— Player bios have been updated at gohuskies.com.