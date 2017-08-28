Jesse Sosebee beats out senior Andrew Kirkland for the start job at left guard.

Ahead of Friday’s season opener at Rutgers, the Huskies have released their first depth chart of the season.

Two players are in line for their first career start for the Huskies on Friday in New Jersey: redshirt freshman cornerback Byron Murphy and sophomore wide receiver Andre Baccellia, who is listed as an “or” starter along with junior Brayden Lenius.

There aren’t any major surprises on the two-deep, though there is a mild one with junior Jesse Sosebee beating out senior Andrew Kirkland for the start job at left guard. Sosebee, a reserve guard last year, did start two games in 2015.

UW coach Chris Petersen said last week that five true freshmen are expected to play for the Huskies: RB Salvon Ahmed, TE Hunter Bryant, CB Elijah Molden, CB Keith Taylor and S Brandon McKinney.