Kevin King's interception for the Huskies could be the catch of the year in college football. See it here:

After Jake Browning’s second interception of the first half set up Arizona State at the Husky 13-yard line, Kevin King intercepted Arizona State’s Manny Wilkins in the end zone to preserve Washington’s 3-0 lead Saturday at Husky Stadium.

King leaped up, reached out and speared the ball with his right hand, all while spinning around and staying in bounds. Even Odell Beckham Jr. would be proud of this one-handed snag.

See it for yourself here:

Then, two plays later, UW’s Chico McClatcher took a short pass and showed his speed on a 75-yard touchdown reception to put UW ahead 10-0.