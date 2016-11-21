The timing of Gardenhire's announcement is certainly curious, given that the No. 6 Huskies will play No. 23 Washington State in four days.

Washington junior cornerback Darren Gardenhire says he’s leaving the team, announcing on social media that he plans to transfer to another school.

A regular starter in 2015, Gardenhire had lost his starting job this season.

“After talking with my family and really taking time to make this decision. I will no longer be continuing my career here at the University of Washington,” he wrote on Instagram. “It was a real tough decision but I have to go wit ma Heart and make the best decision I feel is for my future. And I will transfer to the University i feel is right to do it at. And to my Teammates y’all already know what y’all go.”

The timing of his announcement is certainly curious, given that the No. 6 Huskies (10-1, 7-1) will play No. 23 Washington State (8-3, 7-1) in four days with the Pac-12 North championship on the line.