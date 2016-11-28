Also, UW's Keishawn Bierria expected to return for the Pac-12 title game after a "minor injury" sidelined him for the second half of the Apple Cup.

The old cliche about championship teams rings true this week.

In a conference typically renown for its explosive offenses, it will be a clash of the Pac-12’s top two defenses in Friday’s conference championship game in Santa Clara, Calif.

No. 4 Washington (11-1) finished the regular season ranked first in the Pac-12 in scoring defense (17.8 points) and second in total defense (328.9 yards per game). No. 9 Colorado (10-2) is first in total defense (323.8) and second in scoring defense (18.8 points).

“Defense wins championships,” Colorado coach Mike MacIntyre said. “You’re not always going to go out and have a great offensive game. I always parallel it to basketball: If you’re a 3-point shooting team all the time, there’s going to be a couple nights where you’re off, and you’d better be able to play defense and rebound. That’s the way I look at defense. Defense gives you a chance to win championships, and I think that’s why we’re both in the championship game.”

The Huskies’ offense, meanwhile, leads the Pac-12 in scoring (44.8 points). Colorado is sixth at 34.8 points per game.

UW coach Chris Petersen on Monday described Colorado’s defense as “excellent — really good.”

“These guys are good players, they’re experienced, they know what they’re doing, they’re really well coached … and they’re not going to give you anything easy,” he added.

Bierria expected back

Petersen said he expects junior weak-side linebacker Keishawn Bierria back for Friday’s game. Bierria missed the second half of the Apple Cup.

“He just had a little minor injury. We think he’ll be ready to roll. We hope,” Petersen said.

Grass is greener?

One oddity about the Huskies’ season: They didn’t play a single game on grass during the regular season.

That will change Friday at Levi’s Stadium, the site of Super Bowl 50 earlier this year. The home of the San Francisco 49ers has notoriously had issues with its grass field since it opened in 2014.

“We’re the only team in the country that hasn’t played on grass this year, I think,” Petersen said. “But the grass is good, so it’s like people talking about going to Utah and playing in the altitude. I think it’s completely overrated. As long as it’s not a muddy field, we’re good to go.”

Colorado, by the way, plays its home games on grass at Folsom Field.