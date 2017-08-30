UW coach Chris Petersen is 8-3 in season openers, including 2-1 with the Huskies. All of his defeats, including when he coached at Boise State, have been on the road. Washington plays at Rutgers on Friday.

Huskies coach Chris Petersen met with the media for about 10 minutes in his final press conference before No. 8 Washington’s season opener at Rutgers on Friday. Here’s everything he had to say following Wednesday’s practice.

(How would you characterize the mood of the team? Anxiety? Excited?) “I think so. All of the above. Ready to play. It’s hard to know for the first game at the time. I think they’re ready.”

(Players say they’re ready to hit somebody other than their teammates, but are you ready to scheme for another opponent?) “Well, this is a hard team to scheme for. We don’t know exactly what we’re going to get. But we’ve been working on a lot of our stuff or a long, long time now so it’s time to go put it work.”

(What are the things you can’t plan for in openers?) “All of those types of things for sure. When the live bullets are flying and it’s physical every single play, things happen that you haven’t seen in a long time. And those are the things. You plan and prepare for the unexpected. That’s part of the first game. You can’t tell them exactly what’s going to happen, but we know unexpected things will. You better adapt and adjust.”

(Thinking you may have to use more players than normal?) “Well, we like to use a lot of players anyway. I think that’s a little bit of our style and I think you’ll see a lot of guys in there. Some of the guys will be getting their feet wet for the first time, but I think these guys work for a long time so it’s exciting to get them out there. I know they’re excited to be out there.”

(Talk about it being an away game) “Away games are great in their own right. There’s no place like home for sure, but for us to get to go across the country, to see a part of the country that most guys have not seen. To be in a a stadium that’s really in that area historic in terms of the first college football game ever being played back there. All of those types of things. That’s what this thing is all about. To appreciate the great opportunity that we have to be able to go to different venues and experience that.”

(Could substitutions be a problem for the new secondary) “We work on that all the time. I think about the substitutions and all of those types of things as much on offense, if anything. Again, just all the groups that we’re using and all of those types of things. Overcommunicating is part of the whole philosophy of what we do on all phases. You really have to overcommuicate, especially early on.”

(Can you exploit special teams early in the season) “I don’t know about exploit, but I know it shows up a lot just because you don’t do a lot of live stuff during the fall camp and probably the least amount of live stuff you do is in special teams. So that’s one area that really comes to light quickly, some good and some not so good. That’s why you need to go play.”

(How big of a test will it be to contain Janarion Grant?) “As big as any test that we have all year. He’s as good as any returner that I’ve seen. He’s one of those elite guys for sure. He’s got that unique knack to find creases. He’s very patient. And he doesn’t go down easy. Really good balance. Those three things kind of keep showing up on these really good return guys. I think everybody has a pretty good return guy and there’s a handful of these elite guys and I think he’s one of them.”

(On Taylor Rapp being a leader in the secondary.) “Taylor takes care of his business. That’s kind of how he leads, playing like that. We’ve got Jojo (McIntosh) and Zeke (Turner) been back there quite a bit as well. So I think all those safeties have done a pretty good job.”

(On having an experienced offensive line returning after a Pac-12 championship season.) “It’s always cyclical, you are going to have certain groups – pockets – that have good experience. And you have other ones that it’s just not exactly where you’d like it to be. But it’s nice, yeah. The more you have of that, the better it is. Those guys have seen a lot of things. But it is always different that first game.”

(On Carta-Samuels winning holder spot) “KJ is not the holder. KJ did a really good job, but we are rotating some different guys in there. Like I said, he can be the holder, but we have somebody else in there other than KJ.”

(Do you expect to lean on the run game?) “We don’t want to lean heavily on anything. That would be our ideal way to play. We always say we’ll do whatever we need to do to move the ball. And so you get into a game where you’re not running it like you like it, we can throw it. If we are throwing it not so well, we will run it more. We’re always about trying to be a balanced attack. We’ll just kind of see what happens.”

(On Adams, Harris playing as true freshmen) “You know, in certain positions, early on it’s painful – in some ways. It is probably the first time a guy plays, whether they redshirt or not, you like to be able to get their feet wet a little bit. There was none of that with Trey. He went in from the start. I kind of like, it was a really nice plan for Nick, because we didn’t have to just throw him in there from the start. That was kind of a nice way. Whether you are a true freshman, or redshirt, that is ideal. A lot of times it is not ideal, but I think both guys handled it well.”

(Why is Harris better suited at right guard rather than left guard?) “That is a coach Huff question. I don’t care what position they play as long as we get our best guys out there and move them around. That is what he’s hired here for. That is why he spends a lot of hours here doing that (figuring it out). It’s not my area.”

(Has anyone anybody ever missed team bus or plane?) “I am sure we have. I just can’t remember it. I put certain things out of my mind. You know, we pay close attention to time, and all those type of things in everything we do. I don’t think anyone is going to be late here; we’ve been here all morning and ready to go.

(Are guys as motivated to win Pac 12 as they were a year ago?) “Well, yeah, I think these guys are really good competitors. I think it’s different. They are very focused on themselves right now, and not worried about winning a conference championship. I don’t feel that at all. It feels like we have Game 1 here. There is just a lot of things that we have to go take care of, and it’s like that is so far down the line. We are not even into league play. And so, I think that is a good thing. It’s like, ‘Here and now.’”

(Is Year 4 any easier or harder for you?) “It doesn’t get harder. It feels really similar, which I think is a good thing. You get excited to play. Some of the guys who haven’t played, let them go and see what’s going to happen. So, I think the start of the season is always unique.”

(What has the atmosphere around program been like the past 8-9 months?) “Like I say, I mean this sincerely, I don’t feel it differently. We live in this building, and we just focus on the things we do. I think we’ve got great fans. Whether it’s changed or not – I think there might be some more people who are more optimistic. But in terms of the overall feeling, I don’t really know. I just know we are going to go out, play hard and hopefully everyone appreciates that.”