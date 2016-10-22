Petersen: "These guys have once again come out of the gate quickly. Defense answered right away. Again, I am not sure what the magic formula is there."

Reaction from Washington coach Chris Petersen after the Huskies’ 41-17 victory over Oregon State on Saturday:

(Opening) “Well, it was good to get off to a fast start. These guys have once again come out of the gate quickly. Defense answered right away. Again, I am not sure what the magic formula is there but that sort of helps things. Really good, clean first half. I am excited and proud of these guys. I know as we head down the stretch here, it is not going to always be like this with these teams we have coming. It is something we talk about and work on. That will be a new challenge for us. But pleased with how hard these guys played. Coming off a bye sometimes it can take a minute to get going and it really didn’t. Pass game was pretty explosive. A little bit different that we have kind of had in the past. Sometimes we are ball control and high completions. And we were throwing it down the field and taking chances. I think we got three touchdowns in the air on these guys which have been pretty stingy for most of the season not giving up anything through the air. So it was good to get that going a little bit.”

(How much does it change the way you are able to call the game when you are up 21-0 in the first quarter as consistently as you have been?) “Well it certainly gives it a different vibe. Again, you certainly like a lead but sometimes it can change the energy and I thought the energy changed a little bit at halftime coming back out. I think in the whole stadium with our guys a little bit. I still think our guys were playing hard. I like to see that intensity from how it is in that first quarter, throughout the whole game. I think we got a lot of guys in, it was good to see.”

(On the design of the flea flicker play) “Well certain plays like that we work on for a while and sometimes they don’t get called. We think if it will fit the scheme that we are going to see we will carry it over. It was not designed other than to try to get an explosive play. They did a good job with that.”

(On how Jake Browning played today) “I think it was a little bit different game just in terms of the type of things we were calling, the explosive down the field. I thought the pass game was explosive. I will be anxious to go back and put the tape on and just look at the whole thing. Half of the plays I forget, the ones that are kind of non-descript. You always kind of remember the really good ones and the really bad ones. I don’t know if there were a bunch of really bad ones. I thought one into the end zone that might have been picked off, he got pressured and couldn’t throw it was a long, deep throw. He couldn’t throw it on time so that caught us a bit. I am proud of our offense for not turning the ball over. Those guys are pretty stingy with giving it away for the most part, if we don’t put our defense in a real bad situation, good thing for us.”

(On not having many letdowns this season) “I think this has been a pretty focused crew all along. They go to work and practice hard. That is their job, that is what they should be, be excited to play and all those things. I will tell you, we expect a lot out of these guys when they come in this building. We do not go through the motions. We will go onto the practice field tomorrow, as the day we go out there and we will get some work done. We have a lot of things we need to clean up and correct and the intensity that they study the tape in the meetings and how serious they take it. All that has been really, really good and we have been telling them all along. We are going to need that to continue to progress, certainly with the teams we have coming on our schedule.”

(On Joe Mathis and how much it impacted the defense not having him out there) “Joe is a good player. We expect to get him back, we will see. But he is an explosive pass rusher. So anytime a guy like that, you don’t have, that changes things. It is great to see other guys, Conner, get in there. It is next man up. That is kind of how it goes. We are optimistic that we will get Joe back in there soon. I don’t know when, but soon.”