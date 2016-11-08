Petersen: "This is such an interesting election in so many different ways. I don’t want to get all political right here, but I think guys are frustrated with what’s going on in the country."

Washington coach Chris Petersen doesn’t shy away from social issues with his players — he encourages them to be engaged and brings it guest speakers to discuss a range of topics, from race to politics to personal finance.

Petersen, similarly, has encouraged his players to participate in Tuesday’s election.

“This is such an interesting election in so many different ways,” Petersen said Tuesday. “I don’t want to get all political right here, but I think guys are frustrated with what’s going on in the country and then they see their choices and I don’t think they get excited, a lot of them.

“But that’s not the point: The point is you do have a choice and you need to make your voice heard, and it all matters. Just like everything in our program, it all matters and you do matter. So, yeah, we do talk about that stuff, and not just today.”

Petersen’s “Real Life Wednesday” meetings typically address issues outside of football.

“He tries to educate us in pretty much every way,” junior linebacker Keishawn Bierria said. “Even going into Standing Rock and what’s happened down there with those people and on their reservation with the pipelines and everything. He definitely educates us in pretty much every way and make sure we know a little bit about every subject so we’re not just blinded by everything.”