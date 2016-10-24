The Huskies rank fourth in the nation in scoring offense and yards per play.

No. 5 Washington (7-0, 4-0) vs. No. 17 Utah (7-1, 4-0)

12:30 p.m. PT Saturday, Rice-Eccles Stadium (45,017). TV: Fox Sports 1

Series history: UW leads 8-1

Last: Utah won 34-23 at Husky Stadium last year.

The latest line: Huskies opened as an 11-point favorite.

TEAM STATISTICS

Pac-12 rankings (national rankings in parenthesis)

Scoring offense

1. UW, 48.3 (4)

7. Utah, 29.9 (63)

Rushing offense

2. UW, 227.6 (24)

5. Utah, 214.4 (32)

Passing offense

6. UW, 259.0 (40)

9. Utah, 218.6 (81)

Total offense

4. UW, 486.6 (24)

8. Utah, 433.0 (48)

Yards per play

1. UW, 7.47 (4)

8. Utah, 5.72 (67)

Turnover margin

1. UW, plus-14 (19 takeaways; 5 giveaways) — ranks No. 1 nationally

4. Utah, plus-8 (22 takeaways; 14 giveaways)

Scoring defense

1. UW, 14.6 (6)

4. Utah, 21.6 (31)

Rushing defense

3. Utah, 119.6 ypg (22) (4.22 yards per carry, No. 6 in Pac-12)

6. UW, 145.4 ypg (47) (3.72 yards per carry, No. 3 in Pac-12)

Passing defense

1. UW, 173.1 (11) (5 TD allowed/7 INT; 5.7 yards per attempt)

8. Utah, 243.4 ypg (85) (14 TD allowed/14 INT; 6.8 yards per attempt)

Total defense

2. UW, 318.6 (15)

3. Utah, 363.0 (38)

Defensive yards per play

1. UW, 4.57 — tied with Colorado (11)

7. Utah, 5.64 (68)

Offensive explosive plays

3. UW, 44 plays of 20 yards or more

7. Utah, 36 plays of 20 yards or more

Defensive explosive plays allowed

1. UW, 19 plays of 20 yards or more

7. Utah, 34 plays of 20 yards or more

Red-zone conversions

2. UW, 93.9 percent (33 trips, 31 scores; 27 TDs, 4 FGs)

12. Utah, 74.4 percent (39 trips, 29 scores; 20 TDs, 9 FG)

Red-zone defense

1. UW, 70 percent (20 opponent trips, 14 scores; 10 TDs, 4 FGs)

7. Utah, 88.2 percent (17 trips, 15 scores; 11 TDs, 4 FGs)

Penalties

4. UW, 5.6 per game (49.6 ypg)

9. Utah, 7.3 per game (63.5 ypg)

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Passer rating

1. Jake Browning, UW, 199.62 rating: 118-for-172 (68.6 percent) for 1,709 yards yards, 26 TD, 2 INT, 11 sacks, 90.2 adjusted QB rating.

6. Troy Williams, Utah, 124.9 rating: 128-for-229 (55.9 percent) for 1,725 yards, 7 TD, 5 INT, 14 sacks, 53.1 adjusted QB rating.

Rushing yards

1. Myles Gaskin, UW, 116 carries, 727 yards, 6.27 ypc, 6 TD

11. Lavon Coleman, UW, 51 carries, 432 yards, 8.47 ypc, 2 TD

NR — Joe Williams, Utah, 85 carries, 586 yards, 6.89 ypc, 5 TD

Receiving

4. Tim Patrick, Utah, 24 catches, 429 yards, 17.9 ypc, 5 TD

6. John Ross III, UW, 34 catches, 486 yards, 14.3 ypc, 9 TD

8. Dante Pettis, UW, 27 catches, 457 yards, 16.9 ypc, 8 TD

17. Chico McClatcher, UW, 16 catches, 313 yards, 19.6 ypc, 4 TD