"There’s a lot of pride," said Malloe, a former UW safety in his first season on Chris Petersen's coaching staff.

He was a special-teams standout for the Huskies for the famed “Whammy in Miami” game in 1994. He was a graduate-assistant coach for the Huskies during the 2001 Rose Bowl victory over Purdue.

But never has Ikaika Malloe been part of a game of this magnitude. And UW’s first-year defensive-line coach couldn’t be happier for the chance to coach his alma mater in the national semifinal against No. 1 Alabama on New Year’s Eve.

“There’s a lot of pride,” Malloe said. “I get a lot messages from ex-teammates and you can feel the passion from them. It’s tough to separate yourself from being a fan-slash-alumni and being a coach, but I obviously have a unique perspective being part of it and appreciate it from the inside as well.

“As an alumni, I’m proud of what this team has done and what this coaching staff is all about, and as a coach there’s just so much more respect for Coach Pete and what he has done for this program and the direction we’re headed.”

Coach Chris Petersen hired Malloe away from Utah State a year ago, Malloe’s seventh coaching job in a 14-year career. Coming back to Seattle, he said then, was always the goal.

Petersen has given his coaching staff and players two days off before they leave for Atlanta — the chartered flight from Seattle is scheduled to leave around noon on Christmas Day — and Malloe is looking forward to spending the holiday with his wife, Tara, a fellow UW graduate, and their three children, Taylor, Jordan and Isaiah.

“We’re looking forward to some time with family and reflect and really appreciate where we’re at,” Malloe said. “So then when we go down (to Atlanta), we’ll probably have a much more appreciative feeling of why we’re here. We’re one of only four teams, so we can’t complain.”