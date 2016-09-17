It could be an early exit for the starters on the Washington football as the Huskies are well on their way to the expected rout of Portland State, scoring twice in the first 2 minutes, 48 seconds of Saturday’s game at Husky Stadium to take a 14-0 lead.

Washington got the ball first and quickly scored on a 43-yard pass from Jake Browning to Chico McClatcher. After Portland State fumbled the kickoff, UW scored again on an 11-yard pass from Browning to Darrell Daniels with 12:12 left in the first quarter.

Washington pulled many of its starters early in the second half in last week’s rout of Idaho, and barring the unexpected, the reserves will see plenty of action again.