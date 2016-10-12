The game marks the return of Gary Pinkel with his Toledo Rockets, who say UW is "No. 1 by far."

The Huskies entered Week 5 of the 1991 season ranked No. 3 in the polls, No. 1 the nation in rushing defense (44 yards per game) and No. 2 in total defense (235.3).

They were average 47 points per game (No. 3 in the country) and were allowing 7.8 points per game (No. 3).

So what happened next was completely expected — a 48-0 rout of Toledo on this day 25 year ago — but noteworthy nonetheless because of Gary Pinkel‘s return to Husky Stadium. Pinkel had spent the previous 12 years as a UW assistant coach and was the offensive coordinator on the 1990 Rose Bowl team.

“I hope he remembers to turn right coming out of the tunnel,” Don James had quipped.

Because it was expected to be such a blowout, Vegas didn’t have a line on the game, and there was no live TV broadcast.

The Rockets finished with a 5-5-1 record that season and Pinkel compiled a 73-37-3 record at Toledo from 1991-2000 before becoming the head coach at Missouri. He retired from coaching in 2015 amid health concerns. He’s now a fundraiser for Missouri.

Here, again, is a dive into The Seattle Times archives from UW’s 1991 championship season:

Headline: UW ‘NO. 1 BY FAR,’ ROCKETS SAY — HUSKY SPEED IMPRESSES TOLEDO

Published: October 13, 1991

By Bob Sherwin

Seattle Times staff reporter

Toledo came into its football game against Washington with at least three objectives: 1, Don’t give up any big plays; 2, Try to limit the Husky offense, and 3, Don’t get anyone hurt.

The goals, as it turned out, were a bit too lofty for the Rockets, who were such decided underdogs that oddsmakers wouldn’t put a line on the game. Toledo gave up a half dozen big plays, most by wide receiver Mario Bailey, who caught three first-half touchdowns and had all his 170 yards by halftime. The 48-0 Husky victory wasn’t as competitive as Toledo Coach Gary Pinkel had anticipated. And the Rockets had as least three players who “are very, very questionable” for their game next week, according to Pinkel. “They are an amazingly difficult team to prepare for,” said Pinkel, who took over at Toledo this season after 12 seasons as a Washington assistant. “You’re not sure you want to play the best team in the country. The concern is always injuries.” They way the Rockets talked, you would have thought that had just played against the U.S. Olympic sprint team. “They have a big defensive line, but the biggest difference (from other teams) is that group of guys is so fast,” Rocket junior quarterback Kevin Meger said. “How do you prepare for speed like that when your scout team doesn’t have it? You can prepare against certain defenses but there’s nothing you can do (to prepare) against speed.”

Center Albert Thigpen, who had massive tackle Steve Emtman in his face all afternoon, added, “There’s no way your scout team can simulate that kind of speed. It took us a half to adjust. “We looked at film from their game against Nebraska, which is another high-speed team,” Thigpen said, “And both teams looked like they had mediocre speed. But that was because they both were at a higher level. It’s different in person. “Every time we ran the ball, they had man (passing coverage) and had eight guys in the box. We had only six or seven guys blocking, which isn’t enough against eight. You couldn’t get off the quick pass because their defensive backs had 4.4 speed or better.” Thigpen added that Husky fans can forget next Saturday’s game against California (5-0). The Huskies “aren’t going to lose all year, guaranteed,” he said. “They’re No. 1, by far. I don’t care who they play. Their defense is awesome. Their offense is well balanced, they had 260 (259) on the ground against us and 270 (289) in the air. What defense can defend that?” Pinkel, who helped recruit many of those players who dusted his Rockets yesterday, said, “I believe Washington is the best team in the nation. I think their defense is better than Florida State’s.” The Huskies offense didn’t exactly shrink. Bailey, the former Franklin High star, set the school record for touchdown receptions with 17. All three were thrown by Billy Joe Hobert and “defended” by Rocket free safety Al Baker. “I’ve faced a lot of quick receivers, but he (Bailey) runs so well after the catch,” Baker said. “Plus, he’s real strong and tough to bring down.” He found that out twice in the first quarter, as did the 72,266 who watched the one-on-one duels between No. 5 (Bailey) and No. 44 (Baker). On Washington’s opening drive Bailey caught his first touchdown pass, a 28-yarder, near the right sidelines. Baker hit him high and tried to wrestle him down or out of bounds but Bailey ducked and slipped into the end zone. Four minutes later, Bailey, isolated again with Baker near the goal line, put nearly the same move on him for a 4-yard touchdown. “You think you have him pinned down, then he ducks around me. I’ve got to work on my open-field tackles this week.” In the past two weeks in particular Bailey has made the kind of telegenic receptions that can dazzle Heisman Trophy voters. Baker thinks he deserves consideration, but, he adds, “the problem is they have so many athletes as good, like Beno Bryant, Napoleon Kaufman, Mark Brunell, Billy Joe Hobert, that No. 4 (Orlando McKay, who didn’t play) and that defense. With so many, it’s hard to pick just one player.” Toledo also has a crucial Mid-American Conference game Saturday against Bowling Green. Meger said the lopsided loss actually helped. “We learned a lot today,” Meger said. “We opened the season with a 30-7 loss to Kansas, which also is the fast team. The next week we played Western Michigan and it was like they were in slow motion. They were late getting to the holes and it was like we were really in sync.” Thigpen agreed, adding, “there’s no way Bowling Green has the same speed.” In fact, there’s no team that can compare to Washington.