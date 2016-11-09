On this day 25 years ago, Beno Bryant scored both of UW's touchdowns in a 14-3 victory at USC.

It was one of the closest — and one of the most significant — victories of Washington’s 1991 national-championship season.

Never mind that the ’91 USC team wasn’t the USC of old. Never mind that it wasn’t a pretty victory. It had been 11 years since Don James won at the Coliseum, and this one was important.

The victory pushed the Huskies’ record to 9-0 that season, and meant they needed one win in their last two regular-season games to clinch a Rose Bowl bid.

Diving into the archives, here’s the coverage from The Seattle Times from that UW-USC game 25 years ago today:

Headline: BENO POINTS THE WAY; HUSKIES END FRUSTRATION IN COLISEUM

Published: Nov. 10, 1991

By Dick Rockne

Seattle Times staff reporter

LOS ANGELES — The accomplishment was greater than the sum of its parts.

Undefeated Washington ended 11 years of frustration with a 14-3 victory over USC yesterday, relying on Beno Bryant and defense when other parts of its game faltered.

With tailback Bryant gaining a career high 158 yards on 26 carries and scoring both touchdowns, the Huskies defeated USC in the Coliseum for the first time since 1980. The Trojans had won four straight from the Huskies here.

That this wasn’t a pretty triumph didn’t seem to matter to Coach Don James and his Huskies.

“Not at all,” James said. “How long has it been – 1980 – since I’ve been able to smile in this stadium?”

Dana Hall, fifth-year senior cornerback, said there was nothing embarrassing about the way the Huskies won.

“We won the game and we’re 9-0 and we did it in the Coliseum,” Hall said. “It’s my first win in the Coliseum and it feels pretty good.”

The victory also left the Huskies needing only one more win in their last two games to clinch the Pac-10 Conference title and a second consecutive Rose Bowl bid. They play at Oregon State on Saturday and at home against Washington State Nov. 23.

Bryant, a junior, scored touchdowns on runs of 55 and 7 yards in helping the Huskies rush for 237 yards, one more than their season average. But with quarterback Billy Joe Hobert having an off day, offensive balance was a memory.

Hobert completed 14 of 25 passes for 119 yards – 104 below his average. Two of his passes were intercepted; three others that might have gone for touchdowns were overthrown.

“I obviously wasn’t playing well,” Hobert said. “I wasn’t throwing strikes. Fortunately, Beno Bryant and the rest of the offense did a hell of a job. I think the defense saved our butts again. They’ve proved to me that they are the best defense in the country.”

The Huskies went into the game ranked No. 1 in total defense in the country with an average yield of 223 yards per game. The Trojans gained 305 – 78 rushing, 227 passing – but found the going tough when opportunity beckoned.

In the first quarter, USC had a first down on the Husky 15 and had to settle for a field-goal attempt, which failed.

In the second quarter, USC had:

— First down on the Husky 38, but turned the ball over when Reggie Perry threw an incomplete pass on fourth and six from the 34.

— First down on the Husky 9 before Shane Pahukoa intercepted a Perry pass in the end zone.

In the third quarter, USC had:

— First down on the Husky 34, but on fourth and three at the 27, a pass from Perry to Deon Strother lost 6 yards.

— Fourth down at the Husky 1, but had to settle for a field goal.

In the fourth quarter, USC never got into Husky territory.

“These guys never let up,” Perry said. “I thought if we could put a long drive together we could wear them down.

“But they kept coming and coming.”

Particularly Dave Hoffmann. The junior linebacker had a team-high 10 tackles, which included five for losses totaling 30 yards.

“I was just trying to make something happen,” Hoffmann said.

“If it means getting upfield to make something happen, that’s what you have to do.”

Hoffmann said it took him a while to get cranked up.

“In the first quarter I wasn’t making a whole lot happen and our defense as a whole wasn’t very sound,” Hoffmann said.

“But once we got in a groove I thought we got it going.”

There was no doubt that Hoffmann got into a groove.

“Once I started sweating and got in a couple of good licks and got my sinuses feeling good in the back I started feeling good,” Hoffmann said.

There was little for the Huskies to feel good about when USC (3-6) drove from its 37 to the Husky 14 on its first series.

But the scoring threat expired when J.J. Dudum, a junior transfer substituting for Cole Ford, missed a 33-yard field-goal attempt.

That was the last chance the Trojans had to take the lead.

On the fifth play of the next series, Bryant scored on his 55-yard run. After taking a deep handoff from Hobert, he found a hole at right tackle, cut left and dashed untouched up the middle of the field.

The Huskies increased their lead to 14-0 with 4:22 left in the second quarter when Bryant scored on a seven-yard run off right tackle.

That play capped a 70-yard, 12-play drive that was kept alive by a fake punt.

On fourth and four at the USC 38, John Werdel was back in punt formation. But the snap went to the up-back, Matt Jones, who gained 8 yards off right tackle.

“We expected it,” USC Coach Larry Smith said. “We were in punt-safe, where we don’t rush and we don’t try to return it. They just ran it through us.”

The touchdown run by Bryant gave him 112 yards on 12 carries.

But for the Husky offense, that was about it. Like the Trojans, the Huskies wasted opportunities. USC intercepted passes by Hobert at the Trojan 15 and 9, and recovered a fumble by Bryant at the USC 14.

After the Huskies scored their second touchdown, they got the ball back for just one more play before halftime. In the third quarter, they had two series of four plays and one of five before USC put together its lone scoring drive.

With freshman Rob Johnson at quarterback in place of Perry, the Trojans drove from their 37 to within inches of a touchdown. Johnnie Morton caught a third-down pass with much of his body in the end zone, but officials ruled that the ball was not in. USC then was penalized back to the 6 for a false start, and Dudum kicked a 23-yard field goal with 2:04 to play in the third period.

Washington had only one other scoring opportunity, and that expired when Hobert overthrew Mario Bailey in the end zone and Travis Hanson missed a 43-yard field-goal attempt.

“USC did a great job of defending us and made a lot of great plays,” James said. “Against a good football team like this, you have to make the most of your opportunities. If it wasn’t for the fake punt we wouldn’t have even scored the second touchdown.

“We were very fortunate.”