Twenty-five years ago, Bryant returned a punt 53 yards for a touchdown to set UW and Pac-10 records in the Huskies' 56-3 rout of Kansas State.

A week after their tremendous comeback victory at Nebraska, the Washington Huskies hosted Kansas State for their 1991 home opener before 71,638 at Husky Stadium.

That was 25 years ago this week.

The outcome was a predictable blowout for the No. 4 Huskies, a 56-3 win highlighted by Beno Bryant’s 53-yard punt return for a touchdown.

It was Bryant’s fourth career punt-return TD, then a school and Pac-10 Conference record — a UW record matched by junior receiver Dante Pettis earlier this month against Rutgers. (DeSean Jackson now holds the conference record, with six.)

On that day, Kansas State coach Bill Snyder came to the realization that many would have as the 1991 season unfolded: “I think they are probably as good a team as there is in the country right now,” he said.

The 1991 championship team will be honored at halftime of the Huskies’ game Friday night against Stanford.

Headline: BENO BRYANT: A MAN ON A MISSION

Published: Sept. 29, 1991

By STEVE KELLEY

Seattle Times columnist

The hole yawned open again, and Beno Bryant sprinted through it, down the sideline in front of the Washington bench, a man on a mission.

“Take it inside,” teammate Tommie Smith yelled to him. But Bryant was in a hurry. He took the shortest route, up the sideline, past punter Sean Snyder, diving into the end zone for a 53-yard touchdown.

A week after the fumble at Nebraska, Bryant had found redemption in the end zone.

“Today I had to get to the end zone as fast as I could,” Bryant said. “I had to make up for Nebraska. I was still dwelling on that fumble.”

The fumble.

Beno Bryant wishes he had a picture of it; a reminder of the fickleness of fame, a gentle hint of humility in this season of endless possibilities.

It was a week ago, it only seems longer than that. Bryant fumbled in the third quarter at Nebraska. He fumbled a punt in prime time on national television. We all saw it. We all followed him back to the sidelines. We all saw his pain.

The fumble led to another Nebraska score. It could have broken the Husky spirit. It could have bruised the entire season. Instead it ignited a rally. Washington beat Nebraska 36-21. Bryant was spared.

Still, he will remember that fumble the rest of his life; not as a curse, but as a motivator. He will remember that fumble and vow never to do it again.

“When I first started returning punts here there was some fear of getting smacked,” Bryant said after yesterday’s predictable 56-3 steamrolling of Kansas State. “But there’s no fear of that now. The only fear now is what happened in the Nebraska game. The fear of fumbling and having to go to the sidelines and see Coach (Don) James, or Coach (Keith) Gilbertson, or Coach (Jim) Lambright.

“I wouldn’t say I’ve gotten that fumble out of my mind. I think about the fumble, but I say it’s never going to happen again. If I had a picture of it, I’d hang it up in my locker.

“I’ve watched the film of it a thousand times. I watch it and I think about, `What if we had lost?’ The ball was in my hands. I just looked away and it fell down.”

Yesterday, Bryant erased the pain of that fumble. He became the most prolific punt returner in Washington’s history.

He returned three punts for 109 yards, giving him 720 career yards, breaking Steve Bramwell’s record. His fourth-quarter touchdown was the fourth he has returned for a score, tying a Pac-10 career record.

“Last year, Dr. Bramwell (now the Husky team doctor) kept telling me I was going to break his record,” Bryant said. “I would never think about it. But he came up to me after the game with a little smile on his face and told me that I finally did it.”

Considering he still has maybe 19 games left in his collegiate career, junior Bryant should stretch some records that won’t be broken for decades. Right?

“Napoleon Kaufman will break my records,” Bryant said without hesitation. “He will break it. He’s much quicker than I am. I don’t know if he’s faster because we’ve never raced. I doubt if I’ll ever race him.”

Returning punts is a dangerous art form. Fielding floaters as the thundering tons of angry humans bear down on you. Bryant has become both artist and teacher.

“Beno has taught me the ability to run north and south,” freshman Kaufman said. “I watch the way he really doesn’t mess around, he just gets the ball upfield.

“I can’t really explain what it’s like to return punts at Washington. There’s just this feeling that every time you catch the ball, something could happen. The way they design the punt returns, the hole just opens up and there you go. I see it in practice and I think, `Dang, it never opened up like that in high school.’ “

The tailback position, an area of concern before the season began, has become an embarrassment of riches at Washington. Last season there was Greg Lewis. This season there is a committee.

Against Kansas State, Bryant rushed for 85 yards, starter Jay Barry had 62 yards and two touchdowns and Kaufman ran 32 yards and scored his first collegiate touchdown.

A nagging sprained knee cost Bryant his starting spot in fall practice. He says he is playing at 92 percent. The question for him this week: Is there enough work at tailback to go around?

“Jay and I have to watch out because Napoleon is catching up to us,” Bryant said. “But I think it’s working with Jay starting and me coming in when Jay gets tired.

“Jay’s running well. I feel I’m doing all right and Napoleon’s running well, so we’ll just have to see what happens. Everybody would like to be the guy who runs 30-35 times a game, but I don’t think that would be fair right now.

“I didn’t go through fall camp. I hear you can’t lose your position due to injury, but hell, I was out and Jay stepped in and did his stuff. He was doing everything right. How can I complain?”

Beno’s real name is Wilson Bryant. His nickname is a piece of family lore, passed from grandfather, to father, to son.

“My grandfather was bad when he was little,” Bryant said. “There was a cartoon character in the newspaper named Beno. He used to do things wrong. Meddle in things. Break stuff. So they called my grandfather Beno. I was like that too when I was little, breaking things and stuff.”

He’s a junior in college now, but Beno Bryant is still breaking things. Breaking tackles. Breaking records. Making up for one fumble he’ll never forget.

Headline: HUSKIES CAN’T STUMBLE ON ROAD TO PASADENA

Published: Sept. 29, 1991

By BLAINE NEWNHAM

Seattle Times columnist

There are no huge games left for Washington. Not like playing at Nebraska as the Huskies did last week, or in the Rose Bowl against undefeated Michigan as they might have until the Wolverines were done in by Florida State yesterday.

Ahead, unless they lose, is a string of games in which they will be favored, often by oodles of points.

And judging by the way Florida State and Miami are playing, they can’t lose even once to have a shot at a national title.

Plainly, they’ll have to do it on their own. And in the Rose Bowl.

UCLA’s earlier loss to Tennessee means the Bruins can’t go to the Rose Bowl if both they and the Huskies win their remaining games. And Barbara Hedges, the UW athletic director, said don’t even think about the possibility of the Huskies begging out of the Rose Bowl to play in some other ABC-contrived bowl game – it has the Florida Citrus Bowl earlier New Year’s Day — for a lucrative and celebrated shot at either Florida State or Miami.

It’s a long season. Florida State must still play Syracuse, Miami and Florida. Miami has Florida State and Penn State.

The Huskies, meanwhile, have a series of good, not great opponents: Arizona, Cal, Oregon, Arizona State and USC, all capable of an upset.

The Huskies have never gone through a season unbeaten in the modern era of college football.

But a case was made yesterday to suggest that this team will avoid disasters like the 1982 loss to Washington State in Pullman, the ’85 fiasco against Oregon State, even last year’s loss to UCLA.

Going in as a 39-point favorite yesterday against Kansas State, this was not one of Don James’ heavily favored teams that sleepwalked through the first half, only to break the game open in the third quarter with a blocked punt or an interception return for a touchdown.

“We used to go into games thinking we would win if `we don’t give up the long pass’ or `we don’t throw the interception,'” said Jim Lambright, the UW defensive coordinator who has been on the Husky staff since 1969.

But the 1991 team is different.

“This team attacks both offensively and defensively like no other team we’ve had,” he said.

The Huskies struck for 20 points in the first quarter, they frightened Kansas State out of its running game on the first series (the Wildcats were ranked 13th in the nation in rushing before the game) and then they exhibited a depth that makes Husky practices almost as competitive as games.

What was left was a final score of 56-3 and a lot of wailing about poor pass defense. The truth was that passing was all Kansas State was left with, and passing yardage in college doesn’t translate into points.

“The quarterback checked off the first four plays, to passes,” Lambright said. “I knew right there the game was in the quarterback’s hands, and not those of the offensive coordinator.”

Teams pass against Washington’s blitzing defense. K-State threw for 270 yards. Last year Iowa and San Jose State threw for more than 300, Washington State had 295 and Stanford had 261.

But you don’t win college football games unless you can run as well as pass.

The Huskies did both. Billy Joe Hobert was sharp for the third game in a row: He hit 13 of 18 passes for 234 yards and three touchdowns. Indeed, his 28-yard throw to Orlando McKay was very special. He faked a handoff to the tailback, rolled to his left, squared up and hit McKay at the back of the end zone between defenders.

But the Huskies also ran. Beno Bryant and Jay Barry dodged and darted for 147 yards between them, effective counterpunchers to Hobert’s passing.

“Last year,” said Keith Gilbertson, the offensive coordinator, “we could pound, pound, pound with Greg Lewis. Now we have more quickness, more explosiveness. It’s just a different kind of running.”

The major difference between this team and the one last year, and most Don James teams, is the number of offensive weapons. Any team must first concentrate on taking Mario Bailey, who yesterday caught seven passes for 157 yards, out of the game.

But then there is McKay, who caught four passes for 79 yards, and Aaron Pierce, the tight end, both big-time college players.

Beyond the passing game, there is the inside running of Matt Jones and Darius Turner, who played yesterday for the first time, and the speed and shiftiness of Barry, Bryant and freshman Napoleon Kaufman, who scored his first touchdown and made 17 yards on his first play from scrimmage.

As James has said, “Napoleon Kaufman is the quickest thing we’ve ever recruited at the tailback position.”

Kaufman might have blown his best chance yesterday, however.

“I was supposed to return punts,” said Kaufman said. “They were yelling for me to get in on the one Beno ran back (53 yards for a touchdown). I was too far down the sidelines to get in.”

“I’m excited about our depth,” Gilbertson said. “It’s obvious that Mark Brunell is back at quarterback. His ball looks good; he just missed on one streak pattern. He’s a little rusty, but we have quality, quality depth at quarterback.

“Napoleon Kaufman and Eugene Harris showed they can help us at tailback, and Jim Nevelle came in and gave us a good job at guard in place of Pete Kaligis.”

But if yesterday was a chance to show off depth, the defense showed it has more than any Husky defense in modern history.

“We’ve never had this many players,” Lambright said. “We were rolling them through early, and I thought they all played well.”

On the second team, defensive end Andy Mason, and linebackers Hillary Butler, James Clifford and Brett Collins gave sterling performances. But then, Collins is a team captain and Clifford was the best player on the defense two years ago. This is also a second team with Tommie Smith at free safety.

“Josh Moore is really starting to come on at cornerback,” Lambright said, “and D’Marco Farr is our quickest inside lineman.

He’s just getting better.”

Along with a team trying to win a national championship.

Headline: THE BIG (AND QUICK) EASY: 56-3 WIN SHOWS UW CAN HANDLE ROLE AS FAVORITE

Published: Sept. 29, 1991

By DICK ROCKNE

Seattle Times staff reporter

The big-play offense completed its first four possessions and five of its first six by scoring touchdowns.

The bigger-play defense turned Kansas State’s running game into little more than a memory.

And Beno Bryant made up for a flawed kicking game with spectacular punt returns, including a touchdown dash of 53 yards.

The result was a 56-3 victory by the unbeaten Washington Huskies, who proved to themselves and gave notice to the underdog Wildcats and 71,638 fans in Husky Stadium yesterday that they can handle the role of 39-point favorites.

The 53-point margin was the widest for Washington since it beat Texas El-Paso 55-0 in 1982.

“I think they are probably as good a team as there is in the country right now,” Kansas State Coach Bill Snyder said of the 3-0 Huskies, who are expected to rise to No. 3 in the Associated Press poll in the wake of their victory and the loss by No. 3 Michigan to Florida State yesterday.

Three B’s — Bryant, Jay Barry and Mario Bailey — scored two touchdowns each and quarterback Billy Joe Hobert orchestrated a balanced Husky attack that produced 478 yards (238 rushing, 240 passing).

The Wildcats suffered their first loss after three victories over opponents far less reputable than Washington.

Outside linebacker Donald Jones had three of the Huskies’ eight quarterback sacks, an assault that left the Wildcats with minus-17 yards rushing.

Bryant, junior tailback who got off to a slow start this season because of a knee injury suffered Aug. 24, gave notice that he is fully recovered.

From scrimmage as a tailback, he gained 85 yards on 14 carries and scored on a 4-yard run. He returned three punts for 109 yards, including the 53-yard TD trip.

Barry, the starting tailback, gained 62 yards on nine carries and scored touchdowns on runs of 3 and 11 yards.

Bailey combined with Hobert on touchdown pass receptions covering 71 and 32 yards.

Washington’s other points were scored by Orlando McKay, who caught a 28-yard touchdown pass from Hobert; by freshman tailback Napoleon Kaufman, who scored his first college touchdown on a 3-yard run; by Leif Johnson, who caught a two-point conversion pass from Eric Bjornson; and by kickers Travis Hanson (four for five on PATs) and Jason Crabbe (two for two).

Hobert completed 13 of 18 passes for 234 yards and three touchdowns.

The most significant development, Coach Don James said, might have been the way the UW handled its favored status.

“I think the key thing, in light of the way the gamblers came out and said we were big favorites right from the start and the negative press around here about Kansas State . . . I felt like the players . . . prepared well,” James said.

Bailey and others described the effort made to avoid a letdown.

“Last year we were great but we didn’t know we were great,” Bailey said. “This year we know what we can do, and we’re trying to make sure no one stops us from accomplishing our goals.”

The players have been talking among themselves about great UW upsets of the past — the Washington State game in 1982; the Oregon State game in 1985.

“Today we were promising ourselves that we weren’t going to do that,” Bailey said.

“We don’t care who we play or how much we’re favored,” Donald Jones said. “We just want to come out with the same type of intensity every week. We’re an experienced team. We know what it takes to win”

Said center Ed Cunningham: “I think it’s a credit to the maturity of this team to not have a letdown and to go out and play to our ability.”

Hobert described a Friday night meeting of the players, during which they vowed that there would be no upset.

“We sat down after the coaches left our team meeting, and we decided this wasn’t going to happen . . . that we were going to come out like we were going to play Miami or Notre Dame, or somebody,” Hobert said. “We clicked. I’m not going to say it was a big win, but it was important; it was significant.”

And it was quick.

During the two-hour, 36-minute tribute to no television timeouts, the Huskies jumped to a 27-0 lead as Hobert engineered consecutive touchdown drives of 45, 87, 58 and 79 yards. The Huskies’ fifth series stalled, but the sixth — a two-play quickie after a 40-yard punt return by Bryant — resulted in another touchdown and a 35-0 lead.

Kansas State, led by the pass-catch combo of Paul Watson to Michael Smith, scored on a 42-yard field goal by Tate Wright on the last play of the first half. Watson completed 17 of 23 passes for 232 yards; Smith had 12 receptions for 174 yards.the sideline. He caught the ball at about the 10 and sauntered into the end zone.

Bailey said he would have been more comfortable if a defensive back had been close to him.

“Because if you drop the ball in that situation you’d be in a lot of trouble,” Bailey said.

Husky reserves, including quarterback Mark Brunell, saw considerable action. Brunell, last year’s starter who was determined to return this season from knee surgery performed last spring, entered the game with 28 seconds to play in the third quarter. He received a thundering ovation.

Brunell completed one of four passes for 6 yards and had one intercepted. He was stopped for no gain on an option run.

Bryant’s 109 yards in punt returns gave him 720 for his career, 16 more than the UW record set by Steve Bramwell from 1963 to 1965.

Bramwell now is the Huskies’ physician.

The punt return for a touchdown was Bryant’s fourth, equaling the Pac-10 Conference record set by Sam Brown of UCLA from 1953 to 1955.